‘That’s probably my greatest memory of this whole experience’: What did Felicia Cannon deem as her favorite part of ‘Big Brother 25?’

To know her is to love her! It has been said time and time again that Felicia Cannon is one of the most exciting Big Brother houseguests in years, with fans of the beloved competition series praising her for her unmatched sense of humor and one-of-a-kind personality.

Sadly, after Jag Bains won the veto competition and found himself with the sole vote to evict, he chose to stay loyal to the other half of “The Minutemen” alliance, Matt Klotz. Given that Bowie Jane was Head of Household for the week and therefore immune to elimination, Felicia was left packing her bags at the end of the Nov. 5, 2023 episode of Big Brother, just three days shy of finale night — poor thing!

Leaving the Big Brother house (also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles) with a lifetime of memories, as well as friends that she cannot wait to spend time with outside of the game, Felicia loved her Big Brother experience, but what was her favorite part overall?

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 63-year-old reflected on her journey on the hit competition show, pinpointing her all time favorite memory. Spoiler alert — her choice might just surprise you…

Screengrab via CBS

Big Brother superfans might remember the hilarious chats that Felicia would have “Mr. B” on the live feeds, the voice that would bring groceries and things to the houseguests, as well as ask them to fix their microphones, report to the diary room, and more.

“Every once in a while, when ‘Mr. B’ would get irritated with me and he’d tell me ‘Stop that,’ or he’d tell me ‘Move your mic’ or “Go get a new mic,’ it was like ‘Come on,'” Mama Fe reflected with a giggle.

Despite her complicated relationship with “Mr. B,” Felicia says that communicating with him was her favorite part of Big Brother 25, ultimately shocking Entertainment Weekly reporter Dalton Ross, as well as readers.

“‘Mr. B’ was good to me. I really don’t have any complaints about ‘Mr. B,’ because for the most part, he honored all of my requests, and he did it with grace, and he usually was very timely when I say, ‘Okay, ‘Mr. B,’ you know, I ain’t got no more milk… Everybody else got what they want, and I got this cheap tea just floating around in my cup. Can I get some stuff? Everybody else got what they want. I’m trying to help everybody else. You got to help me,'” she explained, detailing the conversations she would have with the faceless figure.

She concluded with an ear-to-ear grin, “‘Mr. B’ was always good to me. That’s probably my greatest memory of this whole experience. My relationship with ‘Mr. B'” — how sweet is that?

While Felicia is already greatly missed within the Big Brother house, who will take home the $750,000 cash prize in the end — Jag, Matt, or Bowie Jane? Tune into CBS or Paramount Plus this Thursday (November 9) to find out for yourself.