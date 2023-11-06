What record is Bowie Jane Ball about to break on ‘Big Brother 25?’

Big Brother 25 is less than a week away from wrapping up its longest season ever, and even if Bowie Jane Ball doesn’t emerge from the 100-day battle victorious, she’ll leave the game having set a new BB record.

17 hopefuls moved into season 25’s Big Brother house at the start of August 2023, and after 13 weeks of play, only three remain in pursuit of $750,000 and the title of BB champion. Bowie Jane stands among them as the only female left, while Jag Bains and Matt Klotz round out the final three. For weeks, the trio has worked together to eliminate target after target until the last remaining player — Felicia Cannon — was sent to the Jury House on Nov. 5. Through it all, Bowie Jane never touched the block as a nominee once.

Bolstered by her off-the-radar gameplay during the first half of the season and her “Mafias” alliance trouncing in the latter half, Bowie Jane will officially go 100 days without knowing the threat of eviction — and that’s if she doesn’t win the final Head of Household competition. From week 10 onward, she won the HOH key three times, and any time she didn’t capture it, either Matt or Jag did. She then earned the top spot during the final four Head of Household, which cemented her safety until finale night.

What BB record did Bowie Jane break?

Bowie Jane remaining off the block for 100 days straight is a major Big Brother record given that no houseguest has ever gone that long without sitting in an eviction chair. Big Brother 22’s Cody Calafiore won his season without ever once being nominated, but his game ended after 85 days.

This marks an impressive feat for Bowie Jane, who many superfans have felt has been the supreme floater throughout season 25. Even if she doesn’t end the experience with a six-figure check, she’s landed a spot for herself in the BB history books, something any fan or fellow player should be able to respect.

Who held the record before Bowie Jane?

Speaking of Cody, his fellow “Hitman” Derrick Levasseur was the record holder before Bowie Jane dethroned him. Viewed as one of the greatest Big Brother contestants of all time, Derrick dominated season 16 alongside Cody and was ultimately able to nab a first-place finish, with Cody as the runner-up.

Before Derrick was crowned the BB16 winner, he hadn’t been nominated for eviction the entire season. It wasn’t until finale night, when Cody won the final Head of Household, that Derrick was put up for eviction alongside the only other remaining player, Victoria Rafaeli. That was day 97, a record-breaking triumph for Derrick. Cody ultimately evicted Victoria in favor of keeping his ride-or-die ally, and Derrick went on to snag the $500,000 grand prize. Thankfully, Cody got his revenge a few years later when he annihilated BB22.

Bowie Jane will now take Derrick’s spot, and considering the abnormally long season she’s found herself playing in, I don’t see her record being broken anytime soon.