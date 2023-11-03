Sorry haters, Bowie Jane Ball is guaranteed to make ‘Big Brother’ history

It’s no secret that plenty of viewers, including previous Big Brother winners, have really not enjoyed Bowie Jane Ball’s game play in Big Brother 25. But sorry, haters, not only has Bowie Jane broken two Big Brother records, she’s also set herself up for her best chance to win the show’s 25th season.

Sure, Bowie Jane now holds the record for winning the most tie breakers in any season of Big Brother, but that’s not the juicy bit. Due to Big Brother 25 lasting 100 days, the longest in the show’s history, Bowie Jane will beat the record held by Season 16’s Derrick Levasseur for the longest time in the game, having never been put up on the block to be potentially voted out.

How Bowie Jane has set herself up to win Big Brother 25

For the longest time, it looked like Bowie Jane had essentially zero chance of winning the game. Everyone considered her just a floater who everyone would like to bring along on the ride, as they could easily win against her. But look how that turned out for Felicia Cannon, who almost has been nominated more times than house guests like Frank Eudy and James Rhine — people who have competed on multiple seasons of Big Brother.

It’s not easy being that far off the radar and still finding success. Mecole Hayes was also on Big Brother 25, and while just about everyone made jokes about forgetting she was even on the show due to her game play being that low key, she left the game at week nine. No, seriously, Mecole was the first-ever eliminated player to get a zing from Zingbot after being evicted, that’s how bad it was!

Bowie Jane kept herself in the perfect place to avoid becoming a target, and teamed up with comp beasts at just the right time. She exhibited perfect loyalty, and found herself with everyone in the final four reasonably wanting to compete with her in the finale. She is basically guaranteed to be sitting in the final two, but could she actually win if she gets there?

Who could Bowie Jane beat to win Big Brother 25?

The sad answer is that her likely best chance moving forward is to sit next to Felicia Cannon. The good news is that she set herself up perfectly to take that option if she’s bold enough to do so. For her third Head of Household, Bowie Jane nominated Felicia alongside Matt Klotz. In some ways, this is a stroke of genius. No one wants to vote Felicia out, as the only competition she has ever won was a crap-shoot, so it should take no effort to defeat her in the future.

Both Matt and Jag Bains are the biggest competition of the season right now, and one of them is on the block. If Matt wins the Power of Veto, he’ll take himself off the block — and if he’s smart, he’ll finally cut ties with Jag and send him home. If he doesn’t win, Jag can simply eliminate Matt, as he’s the only one allowed to cast a vote, and it would be ridiculous not to do so. If Felicia somehow pulls out a miracle and wins, both of her strongest competitors will end up on the block, leaving her in a no-lose situation.

While she would have a tough time against Matt or Jag, she now, at least, has a resume of three Head of Household wins, never being put up on the block, and managing to make the final two basically uncontested. Her biggest challenge would be overcoming the jury, which seems to generally dislike her a bit, to try and bring home the win. We’ll just have to wait for the epic Big Brother finale to find out whether Bowie Jane has got the guts to cut off her biggest allies, and potentially bring home $750,000!