‘He needs to GO’: The biggest comp failure on ‘Big Brother 26’ just cemented a $750K loss, and host Julie Chen-Moonves has thoughts

Anyone watching Big Brother 26 knows that it’s had its fair share of “comp flops” — houseguests who have had less-than-ideal performances in Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions. One houseguest, however, is giving all the others a run for their money, and not in a good way.

Yep, Cam Sullivan-Brown has officially taken the cake as the biggest flop of them all. Having only won one Power of Veto competition the entire season — despite being a former D1 athlete ⏤ houseguests and viewers alike have been appalled by Cam’s tendency to positively bomb in challenges. On the Oct. 3 episode, we saw the return of the iconic BB Comics challenge, which features a series of silly comic book covers depicting the cast as either superheroes or villains. As far as the actual competition goes, players use a zip line to “fly” past a window showcasing the covers and try to hone in on all of the details present in each one. Once they land, they have to choose the correct cover from a stack that awaits them and erect a display of all the correct covers. Whoever finishes the task with 100% accuracy in the shortest time wins the Power of Veto.

Because of how many times the houseguests have to fly past the window of covers to get a good look at each one, this comp can last a long time. It requires a mix of hustle, eagle-eye focus, and energy preservation. This time around, the winner was Makensy Manbeck, and a big reason why is because Cam didn’t even try. He even admitted afterward that he stopped and took breaks during the competition. Excuse me? Cam, you do remember that this was a timed challenge, right?

His allies Makensy and Chelsie were understandably furious, even accusing Cam of throwing challenges to coast his way through the game, and many BB superfans had a similar take. They shared their reactions over on X, poking fun at Cam’s expense and supporting the perturbed finale frontrunners. “I take back every good thing I said about his useless a⏤,” one user wrote. “He needs to GO.”

i take back every good thing i said about his useless ass he needs to GO — abby 🃏 (@scarygrrrrl) October 3, 2024

Another compared Cam’s lack of comp finesse to former player BB houseguest Izzy.

The comparisons didn’t stop there.

And naturally it was only a matter of time before someone got Angela in there.

This one is just embarrassing.

Reminder: it took Felicia less time to complete BB Comics than Cam #BB26 — felicia’s eleventh mic (@ursogoldenveto) October 4, 2024

One user even went so far as to predict that Cam will not be getting a call from The Challenge once BB26 wraps up.

cam sir you’re not getting a call for the challenge, especially after getting winded from bb comics #BB26 — jihane (@jihanebousfiha_) October 4, 2024

BB host Julie Chen-Moonves even got in on the action, spilling the tea on Cam’s challenge prowess (or lack thereof) when asked about his “absolutely dismal performance” in the BB Comics comp in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. Believe it or not, she thinks that it stems from Cam’s cool, calm, and collected nature:

“Perhaps he doesn’t get the same adrenaline rush athletes get when it’s ‘game time!’ You know, the pep talk from the coach, teammates getting you pumped up, and cheers from the crowd can help someone lock in. He’s coasting along and doing just fine — taking naps, breaks during the BB Comics comp — and look where he is: sitting in the Final Four.”

With only Cam, Makensy, Chelsie, and Rubina remaining, who will the jury award the $750,000 grand prize at the end of Big Brother 26? To see for yourself, catch new episodes via CBS, with next-day streaming via Paramount Plus. Who knows ⏤ the real winner might not even be an actual houseguest.

