‘Rich and refreshing’: Cheeky ‘Big Brother’ feedsters pinpoint the true winner of season 26, and it might not be an actual houseguest

Big Brother 26 is inching closer and closer to finale night, and with just a few episodes and houseguests remaining, the competition obviously is reaching an all-time high.

Naturally, this has caused fans of the show to share their thoughts and opinions via social media, sharing who they think should win the game, as well as who they think already has the victory in the bag. Keep scrolling for what said fans of the show had to say…

Who are the Big Brother 26 finalists?

Heading into the final few episodes of Big Brother 26, only five houseguests remain: Head of Household Makensy Manbeck, nominees Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe, and Chelsie Baham and

Cam Sullivan-Brown.

With Makensy (AKA MJ) winning the Power of Veto and deciding to abstain from using it, either Kimo or Rubina will leave the Big Brother house tomorrow (Oct. 3), making MJ, Chelsie, Cam and whoever survives eviction night a contender for the $750,000 check come finale night.

The real winner, however, might not be a houseguest at all, with users via Reddit arguing that Ainsley (AKA BBAI) was the only redeemable character to come from this season of the beloved competition series.

Who is the real winner of Big Brother 26?

“I’m honestly more invested in the Ainsley storyline than I am for the outcome of the players,” @AquaVulta prefaced via Reddit, prior to delving into the details of why exactly:

“None of these houseguests are particularly likeable in a way that makes me want to root for them. Anyone that I would’ve preferred to win has been evicted, and the few remaining have at least one major flaw in their gameplays that make them less than appealing.” “Ainsley, on the other hand, is actually rich and refreshing, especially coming off of Nether Gorgon and butt-kicking Have Not room. She wins already as far as I’m concerned.”

For those who need a refresher, the cast was given a never-been-seen-before twist during the Big Brother 26 premiere, where the houseguests were able to vote a secret 17th player into the game: Ainsley.

A robot cosplaying as a 24-year-old surf shop worker from San Diego, California, some houseguests thought that they could relate to Ainsley — deciding to let her join the group — however, the majority tipped towards no. Because Ainsley did not receive the votes needed to enter the Big Brother house, she decided to “hack” the sound stage instead, introducing an AI-themed twist that has been impacting the game since day one.

While some have deemed Ainsley and the AI-themed twist to be rather corny, others have loved the chaos it added to the show we know and love so far, considering the robot the real winner of Big Brother 26:

“Ainsley should win Big Brother 26…” “Final twist where it turns out the jury can vote for Ainsley as the third finalist and she wins unanimously.” “Genuinely, the storytelling with Ainsley is so good. Like there is a complete storyline with the comps and stuff. It’s one of the most well realized themes they’ve ever had on Big Brother. It’s gonna be so cool when the Final 3 HOH is about them taking down Ainsley once and for all.”

Others had another robot in mind instead, Jankie, deeming the Jankie World twist to be among the best in Big Brother history:

“Jankie is my true winner of this season. Long after I’ve forgotten these houseguests’ names, I will still be singing ‘Jankie Jankie Number One!'”

While robots cannot take home the $750,000 check, who will really manage to bring home the bacon at the end of Big Brother 26: MJ, Chelsie, Cam, Kimo or Rubina? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of the hit competition show via CBS, with next-day streaming via Paramount Plus.

