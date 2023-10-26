‘He was too immature’: Which pre-jury player does longtime host Julie Chen Moonves think played the worst game throughout ‘Big Brother 25?’

With controversial players like Luke Valentine and Cameron Hardin, as well as fan-favorite players like Matt Klotz and Jag Bains, Big Brother 25 has seen the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to its houseguests.

Separating the individuals from their gameplay, we have seen an overwhelming lack of strategy from the houseguests this season, who feedsters have named to be the most clueless group of contestants to date — yikes!

While the gameplay seen within Big Brother 25 has been lackluster (to say the least), which houseguests have played the best and worst games thus far?

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, longtime host Julie Chen Moonves spilled all of the tea when asked the question, “Which person among the folks who didn’t make it to the jury do you think played the best game?”

Keep scrolling to see who Julie named to be the best (and most importantly, the worst) pre-jury players on Big Brother 25 — her answers might surprise you!

Screengrab via CBS

Despite being evicted early on in the season Julie believes that Hisam Goueli was quite the competitor, although he did have quite a few flaws.

Julie shared, “He’s smart and he’s good, but he’s not humble and he doesn’t let anyone else talk. He was kind of like a team captain, but then he lost his team. He could have rallied, and he seemed good at competitions.”

He’s smart, he’s physical, but he didn’t have the personality,” the longtime host continued, prior to diving into those who had games that were rather forgettable: Kirsten Elwin and Mecole Hayes.

Julie spilled, “Kirsten, hard to judge her. Mecole, she just kind of floated through.”

With these three houseguests aside, in the eyes of Julie Chen Moonves, Reilly Smedley was another individual who had a great deal of potential (like Hisam), however, her journey was cut too short to tell.

“Reilly, maybe she could have been, but we didn’t get to see enough,” she explained. “I don’t think she could handle the pressure of the power. She could have been good at all the competitions, but handling the politics of the house and the pressure of the power of being HoH, I think she was a little bit too emotional for that role.”

Screengrab via CBS

While Julie deemed Hisam and Reilly as potentially the strongest pre-jury players, there is one individual who she said definitely did NOT have the best game: son of four-time Survivor player Cirie Fields, Jared Fields.

“Not Jared,” Julie stated explicitly. “He was too immature and played too hard, too quickly, rushing through things and telling Blue about Cirie being his mom. He just needed to grow up a little bit” — we seriously could not agree more!

While Julie Chen Moonves (as well as viewers back home) agree that Jared was messy and hot headed throughout Big Brother 25, he has no regrets about his gameplay.

In another exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly upon his exit, Jared revealed, “Everything that happened in my game made me into the player who I was, and I was happy and grateful to be that player, and I was content with the player that I was.”

If Jared himself is happy with his gameplay, that’s all that matters, right?

Nonetheless, tune into CBS or Paramount Plus for brand new episodes of Big Brother 25 every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday to see how the remainder of the season plays out — with a double eviction on the horizon, things are about to get crazy!