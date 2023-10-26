Could ‘Big Brother 25’ have the most clueless houseguests to date? The frustrating claim, investigated

Big Brother 25 is nearing its end, and the gameplay has been… lackluster (to say the least).

After seeing the season play out with no real alliances or strategy, could this group of houseguests be the dumbest in the history of the beloved competition series? After all, they are letting four-time Survivor player Cirie Fields coast her way to the end…

Shared in a post via Reddit, @Few_Painting4121 deemed Big Brother 25 to be arguably the most frustrating season to date, prior to laying out how clueless some of the houseguests have been thus far. Naturally, feedsters were in agreement, with the post garnering 337 upvotes and 161 comments — how impressive!

While a majority of respondents were in agreement with @Few_Painting4121, some users thought that the gameplay seen within Big Brother 25 was great up until one insufferable moment: The zombie twist.

For those who need a refresher, Cameron Hardin and Jared Fields were left packing after a spine-chilling double eviction on September 21. After leaving the house and chatting with Julie Chen Moonves, the longtime host sent the duo back into the Big Brother house (or should we say Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles?) as zombies. With two challenges on the horizon, one of these evicted houseguests had the opportunity to resurrect their game and return to the house once and for all, with Cameron emerging as victorious.

Given that both Cameron and Jared had rubbed viewers the wrong way leading up to the imfamous zombie twist, with both of them making some misogynistic comments (primarily regarding America Lopez and Blue Kim), Big Brother superfans were not thrilled to see that both individuals got the opportunity to return to the game.

@djoy95: “#BB25 Gotta say this Zombie twist is BB’s worst LOL. Double evictors come back in the house, and it’s like they never left. Some raggedy a** clothes they don’t bother to wear. Jared sleeping with Blue. Where’s the punishment?? And no HoH or PoV this week?? Pure garbage” @RussellSK: “This zombie twist might literally be the worst twist in the history of Big Brother. Even worse than battle of the block. Even if it wasn’t the Super Misogynist Brothers competing I’d still hate it #BB25″ @Whitless256: These evicted zombies literally just got gift baskets… They should have been Have Nots all week and been forced to sleep outside in their graves. But sure, why not gift baskets? #BB25″

Because of this, @CupidsWh0re responded to the Reddit thread, sharing that Big Brother 25 was not too terrible until the controversial zombie twist was implemented. Amassing 128 upvotes, feedsters seemed to be in agreement.

“I was more frustrated watching BB 16, 19, 21, and 22. Hell, even 23 was a boring and frustrating steamroll to watch IMO. This season was on fire up until zombie week.”

With seven houseguests remaining, as well as a thrilling double eviction on the horizon, will the Big Brother 25 houseguests be able to turn their games around? To see for yourself, tune into CBS or Paramount Plus for brand new episodes every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday — the game is winding down!