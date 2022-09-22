Earlier this year, Netflix released Heartstopper with the British comedy centering around the coming-of-age exploits of LGBTQ+ figures. It has been a hit and has since received orders for a second and third season. Part two is now filming, and, today, fans got an initial look.

The streaming service posted a video to its official Twitter account featuring the cast saying hello before segueing into shots of a table read. The returning players are joined by newcomers Leila Khan, Jack Barton, Bradley Riches and Nima Taleghani. As reported by Deadline Hollywood, Khan was hired for her part following a worldwide casting call, and it is her first role. Others have been involved in projects like War of the Worlds and Hatton Garden. It is not known when the next batch of episodes will be available to watch, but there are eight currently and knowing more is ahead has raised strong passion among the Heartstopper faithful.

For fans, the news is amazing. It is not something to be expressed with a screenshot from a project, but rather a post from one of the show’s actors which weaves in words from the title itself in order to express their enthusiasm for Netflix making some more.

Though most of the sentiment about the post is positive as of this story’s filing, others are not so pleased. Many in the comments are mentioning another LGBTQ+ themed show Netflix recently cancelled and are trying to save it through a hashtag as well.

Cool but First Kill should have gotten the same treatment. #SaveFirstKill — Kelly E. (@_the_lucky_ones) September 22, 2022

Heartstopper is based on the graphic novel and web comic by Alice Oseman. It is 100 percent Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.