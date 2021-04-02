Henry Cavill Gave The Witcher Crew Gifts After Season 2 Wrapped

Henry Cavill has continued to reinforce his reputation as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood.

As pointed out yesterday by fansite Redanian Intelligence, the actor gave out some gifts (see below) to The Witcher‘s crew members not just on a whim, but as a means of celebrating the conclusion of production for season 2. The hit series, which stars Cavill as central protagonist Geralt of Rivia, was forced to postpone shooting last year due to COVID-19 and only recommenced in the second half of 2020 as lockdown restrictions in the UK – where most of the show is shot – were relaxed.

Since then, multiple photos taken on location have shown actresses Anya Chalortra (Yennefer of Vengerberg) and Freya Allan (Ciri) filming new scenes for the hugely successful Netflix Original alongside a sea of new faces. We’ve learned over the last several months, in fact, that a number of major characters from Andrzej Sapkowski’s source material will be making their debut in season 2, including Redanian spymaster Sigismund Dijkstra as well as Vesemir.

The latter of these names belongs to Geralt’s mentor, father figure and fellow Witcher, though we’ve yet to receive confirmation of whether he’ll be making an appearance in flashback sequences or as a friendly face in the present day. Considering that Geralt will undoubtedly be required to call on help if he’s to keep Ciri safe and that the pair will at some point be visiting the stronghold of Kaer Morhen, we’re banking on the latter being true, but we’ll just have to wait and see. With Wild Hunt leader and major antagonist Eredin now confirmed to be present in the second installment as well, the duo will need nothing short of a small army to survive the adversity that awaits.

The Witcher season 2 is expected to release later this year or early 2022.