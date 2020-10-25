Henry Cavill Spotted In New Witcher Season 2 Set Photos

The cast and crew of The Witcher are currently busy shooting the second season in the UK and the latest set leaks suggest that Geralt will go on a monster hunt.

Netflix obviously has a lot riding on the next chapter of this live-action adaptation. The first run, while opening to middling reviews, managed to generate quite a bit of buzz and shatter the streaming service’s records worldwide. Now, the task will be even more difficult for the producers as they need to not only hit the same high notes, but also excel where they failed in season 1.

That being said, there’s the matter of tonal resonance as well. Henry Cavill’s first outing as Geralt of Rivia was basically an introduction to the world of the Continent, with each short story from The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny serving as a standalone narrative. This time around, the plot will be much more linear, since showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and her team are adapting the first novel in the 5-book saga.

As fans will tell you, the way the tale shapes up makes it difficult for the White Wolf to stick to his old life as a solitary monster hunter. And yet, in the first two novels, Geralt takes on a lot of contracts, something that was clearly lacking depth in the first season. But if that aspect of the series is what gets your blood pumping, you’ll be glad to know that new set photos show the main character filming on his own, implying that there’ll still be wicked creatures to hunt.

Of course, the shots you see above don’t reveal anything particularly interesting or new, but they do give us a glimpse at one of the settings that the crew has picked for season 2. No doubt a lot of the run will probably involve the ruins of Kaer Morhen, where Geralt and his ward Ciri will be visiting at the beginning of the story. And it appears that the protagonist’s Witcher friends will have a job for him when he arrives.

Tell us, though, what creatures from the lore are you most excited to see in season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher? Sound off in the usual place below.