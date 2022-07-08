On the heels of Stranger Things 4 electrifying our minds and saddening our hearts, eagle-eyed subscribers and fanatics of the series alike have been itching to learn more about the much-anticipated Stranger Things spinoff. And while the Duffer Brothers have hinted to fans that the planned spinoff is going to be significantly different compared to the formula of Stranger Things, that certainly hasn’t stopped fans from forming their own ideas as to what the upcoming project could entail.

Despite folks attempting to guess, Matt and Ross Duffer recently revealed that Finn Wolfhard is the only person to have figured out the focus of the spinoff. According to Ross Duffer, even Ted Sarandos and the rest of the executives at Netflix have no clue about the details surrounding the spinoff — which, of course, is only adding more fuel to the rumor fire. Before any concrete details about the project are released, here are five potential characters that the Stranger Things spinoff could be about.

Murray Bauman

Because of his strong reputation as a conspiracy theorist, many fans are supporting the idea that the spinoff could focus on Murray creating his own conspiracy theorists hotline and showcasing his knowledge to discuss theories with others. This would present an excellent idea for a series, where Murray could investigate a new conspiracy each episode or season, which would undoubtedly have the audience on the edge of their seats — especially considering Murray is quite the comedic character and would absolutely add an element of comedy into the narrative.

Suzie Bingham

In season four, fans were given a closer look into the personal life of Dustin’s girlfriend Suzie who, in season three, was a major help in closing the gate to the Upside Down. When Mike, Will, Jonathan, and Argyle visit Suzie at her home in Utah, viewers get a montage of various members of Suzie’s family — indicating that her father is a Mormon. As a result, folks are pining to explore Suzie’s family further, especially when it comes to several of her odd siblings, one of whom takes a liking to Argyle. This idea might be a little more far-fetched than the others, but the concept is still really fun.

Dr. Martin Brenner

One of the more sensible directions for the spinoff could be about the experiments at the hands of Dr. Martin Brenner. When fans initially encounter Dr. Brenner in the first season, he’s portrayed as the leader of Hawkins Lab and is in charge of a program that experiments on children exhibiting supernatural powers — including Eleven and One, aka Henry Creel/Vecna. But, diehard fans are interested in knowing what other experiments Dr. Brenner conducted before he tested on the children in Hawkins Lab. Then again, if he was demented enough to test on innocent children, there’s no telling what extent of blood is on his hands.

Nancy Wheeler

Nancy Wheeler is certainly one of the most interesting characters in Stranger Things. As such, there are plenty of angles to her overall story that the Duffer Brothers could decide to explore. In season three, Nancy and Jonathan are working for The Hawkins Post, where Nancy dreams of becoming a writer/reporter and investigating strange occurrences. As a result, many fans are intrigued by the idea of the spinoff focusing on Nancy Wheeler and her life after Stranger Things. One of the stronger ideas presented is Nancy eventually opening her own investigation bureau or newspaper and investigating odd crimes and paranormal phenomena. It’s an idea we can all definitely get on board with.

Jim Hopper

Young Hopper sounds much more interesting than Young Sheldon, doesn’t it? With less cringe-worthy comedy, of course. Without a doubt, the idea of the spinoff focusing on Jim Hopper is at the top of the list, and for good reason — it makes the most sense. In the fourth season, fans were presented with more backstory for the stubborn Hawkins Police Chief, in which he describes his time in the Vietnam War and how it caused a life-long effect on both his marriage and the birth of his daughter. A spinoff focused on Hopper could travel back in time and showcase his early days as a police officer as he climbs up the ranks. Or, perhaps we could get a buddy-cop movie where Hopper teams up with an unknown character. Whichever direction the Duffer Brothers might decide to take, we’ll definitely be seated for it.