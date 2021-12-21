Here are the best Christmas episodes from ‘The OC’

The OC was a staple of the 2000s, filled to the brim with iconic fashion statements, the best independent music, and of course scenes that can never be forgotten no matter how much we try. Apart from memorable break-ups, cheating scandals, underage drinking issues (we’re looking at you, Marissa Cooper), tearful car crashes, and heartbreaking weddings, The OC also had incredible Christmas ⏤ or should we say Chrismukkah ⏤ episodes.

If you feel like taking a trip down Nostalgia Drive, here are the four Chrismukkah episodes ranking from worst to best ⏤ though really it should be from best to even better, as The OC is iconic and can never be thought of as anything else.

“The Chrismukkah Bar Mitz-vahkkah” (Season 3, Episode 10)

While the third season of the groundbreaking show wasn’t the best, it did have its moments, like this Christmas-themed episode, conveniently tied into Ryan’s bar mitzvah. While in essence the episode started off promising with the core-four going tree shopping, Ryan’s need to be the savior got in the way. After stopping the ill-fated Johnny from robbing a convenience store, Ryan raises money for the lost boy while Marissa and Summer end up singing carols. The episode saves itself with a big group huddle and a heartwarming final scene.

“The Chrismukk-huh?” (Season 4, Episode 7)

The final season of the teen drama series was met with mixed reviews and the lowest ratings since it first aired, but this Christmas episode did well in the way of reminding fans that the show was still capable of fun moments for all to enjoy, albeit through a somewhat eye-rolling storyline. After Taylor and Ryan fall off a roof, they wake up in an alternate reality in which Ryan had never come to Newport. Seeing how Summer, Seth, Sandy, Julie, and Kirsten all turned out sans-Ryan, and of course, the idea that Marissa was never dead, meant that Ryan wanted to stay in this alternate world. However, learning that without Ryan Marissa only died sooner allowed him to say his final goodbyes to his first love and return to his real-world just in time to celebrate the holidays.

“The Chrismukkah That Almost Wasn’t” (Season 2, Episode 6)

Perhaps one of the best episodes in the entire second season brought plenty of drama, starting with the infamous Kirsten throwing a vase at her father after discovering his affair that culminated in an illegitimate love-child. Thankfully, through all the drama, Marissa and Summer conjure up a plan to save Chrismukkah for everyone, including Lindsay, Caleb’s illegitimate love-child.

“The Best Chrismukkah Ever” (Season 1, Episode 13)

The first-ever Chrismukkah episode featured many memorable moments, most notably Seth trying to see both Anna and Summer ⏤ who dresses up as Wonder Woman for him ⏤ before obviously exploding in a final showdown between the girls. Sandy and Caleb also get into a showdown over the festive day while Marissa gets drunk and Ryan, of course, saves her.

Fans of the show can now rewatch the episodes with a BTS podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches, from stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke that is now streaming on all platforms.

The OC seasons 1-4 is now streaming on HBO Max.