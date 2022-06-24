Here are the ‘Westworld’ season 4 episode titles and release schedule on HBO
The newest season of HBO’s Westworld is about to debut after more than two years without any new episodes. The first episode of the fourth season will be dropping on June 26, 2022. The series stars Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright, and Evan Rachel Wood, who after the death of her character, Dolores, in the previous season will be returning as a character named Christina. Surprisingly, James Marsden will also be in the fourth season despite not appearing in the series since season two.
We know when the fourth season will be making its debut, but how many episodes will the season be? Do these episodes stick to the HBO model and release week to week, or do they drop all at once? What are the titles of these episodes? Let’s take a look at what we know about the newest season of Westworld.
What are the names of every episode of Westworld season four and their release dates?
Following the HBO tradition and the precedent set by the last three seasons of Westworld, each episode will be released a week apart. The fourth season will last a total of eight episodes and run from the 26th of June until the final episode of the season on the 14th of August. The third season of the series matched the episode count also having eight episodes, whereas the first two seasons of the show had 10 episodes each.
The episode release schedule along with all of their individual titles are listed below:
- Episode 1, “The Auguries,” releases on June 26, 2022
- Episode 2, “Well Enough Alone,” releases on July 3, 2022
- Episode 3, “Annees Folles,” releases on July 10, 2022
- Episode 4, “Generation Loss,” releases on July 17, 2022
- Episode 5, “Zhuangzi,” releases on July 24, 2022
- Episode 6, “Fidelity,” releases on July 31, 2022
- Episode 7, “Metanola,” releases on August 7, 2022
- Episode 8, “Que Sera, Sera,” releases on August 14, 2022
Fan reaction to Westworld has been mixed, to say the least. The common consensus is that the show declined in quality after a stellar first season, so hopefully the fourth season of the series gets the show back on track.
The fourth season of Westworld airs on Sundays, with the first episode dropping on HBO and HBO Max on June 26, 2022.