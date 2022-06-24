The newest season of HBO’s Westworld is about to debut after more than two years without any new episodes. The first episode of the fourth season will be dropping on June 26, 2022. The series stars Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright, and Evan Rachel Wood, who after the death of her character, Dolores, in the previous season will be returning as a character named Christina. Surprisingly, James Marsden will also be in the fourth season despite not appearing in the series since season two.

We know when the fourth season will be making its debut, but how many episodes will the season be? Do these episodes stick to the HBO model and release week to week, or do they drop all at once? What are the titles of these episodes? Let’s take a look at what we know about the newest season of Westworld.

Image via HBO / Westworld

Following the HBO tradition and the precedent set by the last three seasons of Westworld, each episode will be released a week apart. The fourth season will last a total of eight episodes and run from the 26th of June until the final episode of the season on the 14th of August. The third season of the series matched the episode count also having eight episodes, whereas the first two seasons of the show had 10 episodes each.

The episode release schedule along with all of their individual titles are listed below:

Episode 1, “The Auguries,” releases on June 26, 2022

Episode 2, “Well Enough Alone,” releases on July 3, 2022

Episode 3, “Annees Folles,” releases on July 10, 2022

Episode 4, “Generation Loss,” releases on July 17, 2022

Episode 5, “Zhuangzi,” releases on July 24, 2022

Episode 6, “Fidelity,” releases on July 31, 2022

Episode 7, “Metanola,” releases on August 7, 2022

Episode 8, “Que Sera, Sera,” releases on August 14, 2022

Fan reaction to Westworld has been mixed, to say the least. The common consensus is that the show declined in quality after a stellar first season, so hopefully the fourth season of the series gets the show back on track.

The fourth season of Westworld airs on Sundays, with the first episode dropping on HBO and HBO Max on June 26, 2022.