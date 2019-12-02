Here’s How Supergirl Set Up Crisis On Infinite Earths Last Night

We can now say that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” arrives this very week. Yesterday’s episode of Supergirl, titled “The Wrath of Rama Khan,” served as the midseason finale due to the big crossover kicking off this Sunday. And as well as dealing with the major plotlines that’ve been building up over this half of season 5, it also managed to find some time to sow the seeds for what’s to come in the Arrowverse event.

By the end of the episode, J’onn’s formerly evil brother Malefic redeems himself by helping Team Supergirl stop Lena Luthor’s twisted plans. Still hoping to do more good, he’s last seen flying off to Mars in order to help the war-torn red planet. As he watches the ship blasting off, J’onn then discovers he’s not alone – the Monitor is watching him. Mar Novu reveals that he released Malefic from the Phantom Zone in the first place as a test for the Martian Manhunter, to prove that he was strong enough to play his part in the incoming Crisis.

The second tease is even more exciting, as it sees the return of Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor. We last saw Lex in the season 4 finale, when the Monitor was shown to resurrect him. Here, we learn that the villain has been hanging around some sort of interdimensional space playing chess, until Mar Novu returns and tells him he brought him back as humanity needs his intellect during the Crisis. Lex agrees to help, but only if they discuss something to do with his sister first.

Last but not least, Supergirl concluded with the same tease also featured on Batwoman. We pick up where we last saw Nash on The Flash, having discovered some of the Monitor’s symbols under the sewers of Central City. Under the cosmic being’s instruction, he presses the symbols in a pattern and is consumed with a white light. We can assume this is where he becomes Pariah, Tom Cavanagh’s role in the event.

Be sure to catch “Crisis on Infinite Earths” when it kicks off this Sunday, December 8th.