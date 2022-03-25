Disney Plus’ highly-anticipated Moon Knight series starring Oscar Isaac is set to drop in just a few days.

Unlike some series on the platform, but following in the footsteps of shows like The Mandalorian, the latest addition to the MCU lineup will not hit the platform all at once. Instead, episodes will drop on a weekly schedule, starting on March 30 and concluding in early May. Here’s exactly when you can enjoy each fresh episode of Moon Knight.

Moon Knight‘s release schedule

Disney Plus’ latest Marvel series will air its first episode on Wednesday, March 30. The episode will be available to stream starting at 12am PT, which translates to 3am ET and 2am CT. Thankfully, since the show isn’t airing live, users who can’t manage the late launch time will still be able to enjoy episodes in the hours after they drop.

The remainder of the show’s six episodes will drop weekly, on Wednesdays at 12am PT, according to CNET. Episode two will hit Disney Plus on April 6, followed by episode three on April 13, episode four on April 20, episode five on April 27, and the final episode on May 4.

With new promos dropping on what feels like a near-daily basis, it’s clear that Moon Knight is going to be an epic entry in this year’s Marvel outings.