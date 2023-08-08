‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 4 cast and characters

The final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is fast approaching. Four years since its debut on Disney Plus, season 4 will not only feature newcomers, also the original cast members from the 2006 High School Musical film franchise.

In addition to preparing their production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, our Wildcats will be involved in the filming of a fictional “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” within the show. So who will be starring in this epic Disney finale?

Ricky Bowen: Joshua Bassett

Joshua Bassett has been in the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series since the very beginning and season 4 will mark the conclusion for his character, Ricky Bowen. Fans have followed the journey of this young man, who started off disinterested in musicals but is now determined to ensure the success of the school’s next production despite the challenges it presents.

Gina Porter: Sofia Wylie

Gina was first introduced as a rival to Nini during the first season and eventually became Ricky’s girlfriend in the final installment. This once-manipulative character transforms into a supportive presence for Ricky and the rest of the drama club. The showrunner hinted at potential conflicts between her and her boyfriend, adding intrigue to their storyline.

Ashlyn Caswell: Julia Lester

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Ashlyn has undergone significant character development since her introduction in the series and has come into her own by season four. Originally known as E.J.’s cousin, Ashlyn has grown to support E.J. and his past relationship with Nini. Despite her appearance, Ashlyn’s talents shine, earning her the lead role in season 2. It will be captivating to observe her journey in the final season, especially considering the events of season 3.

Kourtney Greene: Dara Reneé

From being Nini’s “sassy” best friend to having her time in the spotlight, Kourtney returns to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ swansong. Following her impressive rendition of Frozen’s “Let It Go,” despite facing sabotage, fans hope that season 4 will give Kourtney more time to shine in the spotlight.

Carlos Rodriguez: Frankie Rodriguez

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Out of all the students in East High, Carlos was keen to help out in the production of High School Musical: The Musical, to the point where he teamed up with the drama teacher. Aside from his role as the choreographer, Carlos isn’t afraid to go on stage, even if it meant dressing up as Olaf.

Emmy: Liamani Segura

After her introduction in season 3, Emmy returns for the final season. She started as a fan of Gina, displaying shyness and nervousness, but she impressed the Wildcats with her talent. Emmy’s entrance to East High in the series finale grants Liamani Segura a significant role in the show.

Miss Jenn: Kate Reinders

Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic

East High’s Drama teacher, Miss Jenn, makes her final return in season 4 as she undertakes the production of a stage version of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. Miss Jenn’s passion for bringing these beloved films to life on stage while embracing innovative ideas to keep the production fresh has been a cornerstone of the show. Additionally, her unwavering support for her students, both within and outside the school, has not gone unnoticed.

The original High School Musical cast

Joining the show’s cast will be the original members of High School Musical, who are set to film “a fictional reunion special at East High. These people include some familiar faces like Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel, who have appeared in the show before. Also joining them will be Monique Coleman, Kaycee Stroh, Alyson Reed, and Bart Johnson.

Unlike previous seasons, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season four will no longer be releasing episodes weekly. Instead, all eight episodes will drop at once on Disney Plus on Aug. 9, 2023. So if you want to see these new faces clash with the franchise’s alumni, the final installment is something you don’t want to miss.