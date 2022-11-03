Hilarious ‘Star Wars’ take turns ‘Andor’ into a romcom

Star Wars fans are wonderfully creative when it comes to developing alternative storylines and the best ones always seem to be as funny as they are inventive.

MajorStranger2 tweeted a reimagined version of Andor, complete with a spicy new plot featuring the show’s resident baddies Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller). They summed it up neatly with, “She’s an ISN officer, he’s a disgraced private security seeking redemption. They look for Revel but instead found love. COMING SOON TO DISNEY+: THE FAULT IN OUR DEATH STAR,” and the hashtag #Andor.

She's an ISB officer, he's a disgraced private security seeking redemption. They look for Rebel but instead found love. COMING SOON TO DISNEY + : THE FAULT IN OUR DEATH STAR. #Andor pic.twitter.com/J1S5VBbsk5 — MajorStranger (@MajorStranger2) November 2, 2022

The idea of two of the coldest and most uptight characters in the galaxy losing themselves in romantic fervor struck a chord with fans, and the hilarious post received over 6,000 likes.

A user called KylerMaker got a kick out of the proposed title for the villainous rom-com, describing it as “perfect.”

The fault in our death star–LOL. that's absolutely perfect. — Kyler Yun (@KylerMaker) November 2, 2022

Other fans felt conflicted. Seekerkenobi felt perplexed and claimed to feel love and hate simultaneously.

Why do I love and hate this at the same time pic.twitter.com/J1kQlsXeCp — Whatsupasaurus Fett (@seekerkenobi) November 2, 2022

In NY_paralegal’s view, the plot line has legs that could potentially create the most spectacular tension between Dedra, Syril, and her brother Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Considering that throughout season one of the series, Syril devoted his time to trying to capture and kill Dedra’s sibling, it certainly has the makings of an interesting family dynamic.

S2 can be about how torn the ISB officer is between her long lost brother Cassian & the disgraced private security (who spent S1 hunting Cassian) 😂 #Andor #CassianAndor #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/tXf8Ym40pP — NY Paralegal (@ny_paralegal) November 2, 2022

The mental image of two rigid people like Dedra and Syril as a couple is absurd enough to trigger serious belly laughter — which is always a good thing! Who knows? Maybe it could happen…

