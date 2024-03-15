‘House of Guinness’ release window, cast, and more

The Peaky Blinders hive is a thirsty bunch that can never be sated. Even after concluding six popular seasons in 2022, Steven Knight is ready to release a new family drama centered in the U.K.

Audiences bonded with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and the members of his oddly-named gang. Known for the razor blades sewn into their caps, the Peaky Blinders escalate their methods as Shelby gains more and more power. The series was a resolute success with streaming on Netflix and maintains an admirable 8.8 stars on IMDb.

Knight’s new series will attempt to recapture this former glory in House of Guinness. Three guesses for what this one is about.

When is the plot of House of Guinness?

So close to the ending of Peaky Blinders, House of Guinness is in its early stages. The series is still being developed and has no release date as of yet. Even the name itself is only a working title, according to Deadline, and could change in the future. Knight has similarly not released any perspective actors who could potentially star in the show, but there is no doubt that fans are clamoring for Murphy to return. The acclaimed actor recently earned an Academy Award for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. The award increased his star power and has only added to his popularity.

Another frequent collaborator of Knight’s is Tom Hardy, who appeared in Peaky Blinders as well as other projects the creator penned, such as Locke and Taboo. Since the show aired, Peaky Blinders alum Anya Taylor-Joy’s, star has also risen dramatically in Hollywood, and would be a welcome addition to any cast. But as information is scarce, the only confirmation we have is what world Knight will be writing about. Deadline published a press release upon news of the venture:

“The show will tell the story of one of Europe’s most famous and enduring dynasties — The Guinness Family. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, it will focus on the consequences of the death of Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his cunning will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the growing juggernaut that is one of the most beloved alcoholic drinks today.”

House of Guinness will be more based in fact than Knight’s previous series. Anne Mensah of Netflix U.K. remarked that the shows would be similar in scope, but the new series would be more family-oriented. One can imagine that this would mean the Guinness family would be less likely to start gang wars with razor blades. We will only know for sure when information becomes more readily available.