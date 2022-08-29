Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is bringing Game of Thrones fans more of what they wanted in the original series, Dragons, and during the show’s second episode we heard mention of one of the series’ most important, Dreamfyre.

Dreamfyre is one of the eldest dragons that we have heard mentioned in the show and one of her eggs factored heavily into the latest episode. In this episode, Daemon steals one of Dreamfyre’s eggs to provide for his child, but ultimately it is returned to the Dragon Keepers.

While the egg was shown we haven’t yet seen the dragon nor heard any updates on her condition whether she is alive or dead in the series at this point. Thanks to the books, we do have some indication of where Dreamfyre could be.

House of the Dragon Dreamfyre explained

Illustration from Douglas Wheatley via Fire & Blood

Dreamfyre is a dragon that hasn’t yet been seen on screen but details about her are mentioned in the book The Rogue Price which would later be included in Fire & Blood. from this, we get a clear picture of how the dragon looked.

The book says that Dreamfyre was a “slender, pale blue she-dragon with silvery markings.” The dragon is one of the oldest in the series and was ridden by Princess Rhaena Targaryen. Rhaena and Dreamfyre factor heavily in the book Fire & Blood on which House of the Dragon is based, but they appear together prior to the portion of the book that is being adapted for the show.

Those who are eager to see Dreamfyre in all of her glory should be happy to hear that the dragon should still reside in the Dragonpit at King’s Landing during the events of the show if Fire & Blood is being adapted faithfully, and could well factor into upcoming events that will be covered.

Without getting too far into spoilers from the book, it is no mistake that the dragon has been mentioned several times in the show and with the show said to include many different dragons it would seem more than likely we see her appear on the screen.