‘House of the Dragon’ fans are going full #TeamRhaenyra after latest episode
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode two
There were a number of big twists, turns, and just badass moments in House of the Dragon’s second episode but most of the latter involved one character, in particular, Rhaenyra Targaryen.
In the wake of the episode, fans have showered the princess with praise and she is quickly becoming a favorite character amongst fans.
Taking to social media, House of the Dragon fans shared their best reactions, memes, and tributes to Rhaenyra following the episode proving once and for all #TeamRhaenyra is undefeated. Here is a look at how fans reacted.
It wasn’t the easiest episode for Rhaenyra ending with her finding out that her father has chosen to marry her best friend, but despite this, it seems to have set the stage for more action to come in the following weeks.
As we see from the preview for episode three, the princess might not have taken this news so kindly and as such is headed out on her own adventure. You can check out this preview here.
Of course, we won’t know exactly what her intentions are until the episode airs next Sunday so we’ll have a week to ponder and digest everything that took place during yesterday’s episode.
If you haven’t yet had the chance to check out House of the Dragon for yourself then you can do so right now by streaming the first two episodes on HBO Max.