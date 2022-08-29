‘House of the Dragon’ fans are going full #TeamRhaenyra after latest episode

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode two

There were a number of big twists, turns, and just badass moments in House of the Dragon’s second episode but most of the latter involved one character, in particular, Rhaenyra Targaryen.

In the wake of the episode, fans have showered the princess with praise and she is quickly becoming a favorite character amongst fans.

Taking to social media, House of the Dragon fans shared their best reactions, memes, and tributes to Rhaenyra following the episode proving once and for all #TeamRhaenyra is undefeated. Here is a look at how fans reacted.

fucking Rhaenyra Targaryen made a hell of an entrance, came for what she wanted, and left. what a queen. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/0eJobzH2o4 — yari (@watrmelonsugarr) August 29, 2022

Milly Alcock looks to be a star to watch:

Everyone applaud Milly Alcock for her wonderful performance as Rhaenyra Targaryen. She killed it tonight!#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/0GTuPCHEup — Art of Ice and Fire (@ArtofASOIAF) August 29, 2022

Many are seeing echoes of Daenerys:

8 generations separate Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daenerys Targaryen, which makes Rhaenyra the great great great great great great grandmother of Daenerys…



#HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/xzkv3P4PUa — ☝🏽 #TribalChief ☝🏽 (@weshlateam) August 29, 2022

Dragons are rarely not cool:

Do we have our next Westeros icon?

milly alcock as rhaenyra targaryen is the moment and she knows it pic.twitter.com/xH6lbUsy8l — liv #hotd spoilers (@forcersei) August 29, 2022

Let’s hope Rhaenyra doesn’t lose it and fry a city:

We wouldn’t like to go up against her:

The Targaryen women are not to be messed with:

SHOUT OUT TO THE TWO BADDEST BITCHES OF HOUSE TARGARYEN 🗣🗣#HouseOfTheDragonHBO #RhaenyraTargaryen #DaenerysTargaryen pic.twitter.com/nWQnrWXfpG — Baby, this is a Keke Palmer stan (@cala_090) August 29, 2022

Pull your socks up boys:

Rhaenyra looking down on the knights who never saw combat #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/0VYAUnXr7M — STEELERS 0-0 BAMA 0-0 (@2Shanez) August 29, 2022

It’s a beautiful-looking show:

Not cool Dad:

Rhaenyra when her dad announced he was going to Marry her bestie #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/wQpsFlSYW8 — 💫❤️‍🔥 (@onsilentmodee) August 29, 2022

There’s definitely trouble brewing:

Rhaenyra told Daemon to fuck around and find out 😤😤#HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HOTD pic.twitter.com/QXcDRfKSpS — Media Bitch (@MediaBitch21) August 29, 2022

It wasn’t the easiest episode for Rhaenyra ending with her finding out that her father has chosen to marry her best friend, but despite this, it seems to have set the stage for more action to come in the following weeks.

As we see from the preview for episode three, the princess might not have taken this news so kindly and as such is headed out on her own adventure. You can check out this preview here.

Of course, we won’t know exactly what her intentions are until the episode airs next Sunday so we’ll have a week to ponder and digest everything that took place during yesterday’s episode.

If you haven’t yet had the chance to check out House of the Dragon for yourself then you can do so right now by streaming the first two episodes on HBO Max.