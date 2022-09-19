It is no secret that there were multiple time skips throughout House of the Dragon. And while it’s surprising to see each episode take place months or even years later than the previous episode, it still remained consistent with its storytelling. And with episode five about to be released on HBO and HBO Max, fans began to get emotional as they say their farewells to two of the cast members.

Episode 5 of House of the Dragon will be the last time we’ll see Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, who played the younger counterparts of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. Reddit user u/BdBoss_777 praised HBO on r/HouseOfTheDragon for their brilliant casting to play these young characters and that they will be truly missed.

And OP is not alone as other Reddit users felt the same way. They’re going to miss these two characters from the show. Both had amazing chemistry and did an amazing job playing big roles and got fans hooked on the characters. Fans also hoped that their careers would take off past House of the Dragon and would be involved in bigger projects.

And while fans will miss both Alcock and Carey, they are keen to see Eve Best and Olivia Cooke take over and play the older counterparts of the two royal highnesses of Westeros. How will these two actresses continue the story of Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower? We’ll find out soon.

Episode six is where we see these two royals as adults. So if you want to see Alcock and Carey one last time as young Rhaenyra and Alicent, episode five of House of The Dragon comes out today on HBO.