House of the Dragon has managed to impress the Game of Thrones fandom, who were half-expecting the series to be a total disaster after the fiasco of the main show’s final season. But it seems that not everyone has come on board with the new characters, particularly Rhaenyra Targaryen, whom some folks have undermined as being uncharismatic and not “likable” enough.

While it’s true the Targaryen princess has had little to do over the past four episodes, she is, by no means, less fleshed-out than the rest of the ensemble. Maybe fans want to see the same ferocity they once witnessed in Daenerys Targaryen, but you should note that by the end of the first season, even the Mother of Dragons had to cater to the whims of the people more powerful than her.

Rhaenyra is no different, and if some of her fans have anything to say on the matter, the fact that people want her to be “likable” is a sexist double standard that none of the male characters have to deal with.

It’s strange to see people disliking Rhaenyra as she’s basically a mix of her father, Viserys, and her uncle, Daemon, both of whom are fan-favorite characters.

The fact that she has flaws and doesn’t care to hide them behind a mask is probably what should make her likable in the first place, especially if Game of Thrones fans claim to appreciate “grey characters.”

Suffice it to say, despite some naysayers, which is to be expected, Rhaenyra is in no shortage of admirers.

If people are not decided on whether they like Rhaenyra or not, imagine how they’re going to react when the character’s actress changes mid-season in the upcoming weeks, with Emma D’Arcy picking up the mantle after Milly Alcock.