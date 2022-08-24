‘House of the Dragon’ fans prove themselves partial to ostentatious armor

The record-smashing premiere of House of the Dragon was a feast for the eyes that saw many fans captivated by the rich details of Daemon Targaryen’s armor.

Per Tatler, House of the Dragon costume designer Jany Temime set out to bring a fresh perspective to the visual aspect of the Game of Thrones franchise. Her task was to infuse the costumes with colors from each family’s coat of arms. One of the crowning glories of her designs is Prince Daemon’s (Matt Smith) suit of armor, a black and red metal masterpiece with a magnificent winged dragon helmet.

“Even though I loved the armor, it was difficult to design Daemon’s armor, especially because I thought it was extremely important. When it came to his helmet, I didn’t want to do just any kind of mask—I wanted to create a sexy dragon. Helmets aren’t the prettiest [accessory], and it’s hard to create a beautiful face on the mask, but we succeeded.”

Redditor Drago363 praised Prince Daemon’s spectacular costume in the r/HouseOfTheDragon subreddit, “His armor is so extra and I love it.”

Orionsfire thought the grand design of the armor embodied Prince Daemon’s insatiable appetite for external validation, and was amused when this proved to be elusive in the first episode of the new series.

Andysaurus_rex admits that despite his bad reputation, they think the rogue prince is utterly mesmerizing.

Fans also loved the prince’s eye-catching helmet, which mrSeven3Two described as “sweet.”

Even though Prince Daemon suffered a humiliating loss to Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), he looked absolutely amazing thanks to Temime’s splendid design. It’s going to be exciting to see if this was a ceremonial suit of armor, or if he wears another design on the battlefield in future episodes.

House of the Dragon is streaming on HBO Max.