‘House of the Dragon’ set leaks showcase major battle going down in season 2

Season 2 of House of the Dragon has been in production since April 2023. Despite the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the show is exploiting a loophole to ensure that filming will continue. After months of shooting, images for a major event for the series’ next installment have been leaked.

Redanian Intelligence released photos and videos of one of House of the Dragon‘s sets, which showcased a massive battlefield filled with cavalry and soldiers. It reported that the scene in question is the recreation of “The Battle at Rook’s Rest,” and that the show has one more month of filming remaining before it enters post-production.

Today's #HouseOfTheDragon filming included the cavalry riding down one side of the valley up to the other with soldiers behind them + lots of smoke. (photo: Danni Orme, info: Sara Talib) pic.twitter.com/96fGUjCcCH — Redanian Intelligence (@RedanianIntel) August 30, 2023

According to the books, “The Battle at Rook’s Rest” is an event during the Dance of the Dragons civil war, where Ser Criston Cole plans to take Rook’s Rest from the Blacks. Redanian Intelligence reported that this will be the first major battle of House of the Dragon in season 2, since this event will lead to multiple casualties of soldiers and major characters.

House of the Dragon‘s executive producer and saga author, George R.R. Martin revealed that the script for season 2 was finished before the Writers’ Strike’s began, while also showing his support to those on the picket line. However, he also told fans that his HBO deal was suspended back in June.

It was reported that House of the Dragon season 2 is scheduled for release sometime in the summer of 2024 and that it will only contain 8 episodes, unlike its first season. According to Max’s Content CEO, Casey Bloys, he revealed that season 2 will require the same amount of effort as season one, and has warned fans that there is a chance that the show’s release date may be pushed back.

As season 2 continues its development, you can rewatch all of House of the Dragon‘s first season on Max.