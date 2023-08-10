How Cassidy Clark was robbed of $1 million in ‘Survivor 43’

After the highly-anticipated finale of Survivor 43 back in December, we know one thing for sure: Mike Gabler taking home the title of “Sole Survivor” was definitely not on our 2022 bingo card.

After winning the final immunity challenge and sending Jesse Lopez into the infamous final four fire-making challenge, ultimately knocking out the frontrunner of Survivor 43, fans of the award-winning competition series thought Cassidy Clark would be emerging as victorious. After Mike Gabler’s astonishing 7-1-0 win, why exactly did she fall short with just one vote from her fellow Coco tribemate, James Jones?

Why did Cassidy Clark fall short to Mike Gabler in Survivor 43?

Photo via CBS

While Gabler seemed to fly under the radar during the entirety of Survivor’s 43rd season, the 52-year-old argued that this was all a part of his master plan. His speech at the final tribal council convinced the jury that playing in the middle and hiding in plain sight coasted him straight to the finale, with his win against Jesse in the final four fire-making challenge sealing his fate as the one and only “Sole Survivor.”

Little did Cassidy know, Gabler’s seemingly innocent fire-making win is what led to her demise…

After her strong relationship with Cassidy quickly deteriorated during her last few days on the island, Karla Cruz Godoy had it out for her former ally during the final tribal council. Reprimanding Cassidy for her decision to put Gabler into the final four fire-making challenge rather than herself, Karla ultimately convinced the rest of the jury members that had she given up her individual immunity, Cassidy would have been able to take credit for knocking Jesse out of the game.

Why would Cassidy Clark give up her individual immunity when she automatically had a spot in the final three?

Photo via Timothy Kuratek/CBS

Unfortunately, this precedent was set in Survivor’s 38th season, Survivor: Edge of Extinction, when Chris Underwood gave his immunity necklace to Julie Rosenberg so he could compete in the final four fire-making challenge, ultimately taking out Rick Devens, one of the greatest castaways of all time. After remaining on the Edge of Extinction for the majority of the game, this risky move was the best way to prove he was deserving of the title of “Sole Survivor,” by single-handedly eliminating the season’s frontrunner and paving the way for his 9-4-0 victory.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly just moments after the finale, Cassidy expressed her opinion as to whether or not the jury resented her for keeping her individual immunity and not making fire against Jesse herself.

“That was definitely held against me, which was just offensive honestly, because I earned that last challenge. That was a crazy amount of pressure to work under and the biggest immunity of the season… I was so proud of myself, and I didn’t feel like it was fair to basically say, ‘You have to give this up or you’re not getting my vote. You have to risk it.'”

The 26-year-old then proceeded to bring up an interesting point as to why she thinks she didn’t win the game.

“I think they were just upset that Jesse got out and that I was a part of a big reason why he got out because I made that decision… I think they all had their minds made up for Jesse to win, which I don’t blame them. He was playing an incredible game, but once he was gone, I think they were looking at me like, ‘You’re the reason, and you should have done this and that’ and just trying to undermine my win and the fact that I got to make the decision to put Gabler in.” “Obviously, Gabler made the fire, but I was a huge part in getting the biggest threat out of the game, and it hurt that they really felt like I had played such a bad game that I needed to Chris Underwood it, who wasn’t even playing. He wasn’t even in the game, so I just felt like that was unfair to hold that against me and to expect that of me.”

While there are several other theories as to why Gabler won Survivor 43, it is safe to say that the final four fire-making challenge is what caused Cassidy’s chances at victory to come crashing down.

Will Cassidy Clark get a chance at redemption?

Photo via CBS

Having been announced as a competitor on the second season of The Challenge: USA, alongside former Survivor castaways (and winners) Chris Underwood, Michele Fitzgerald, Sebastian Noel, Chanelle Howell, Michaela Bradshaw, and Desiree “Desi” Williams, Cassidy will fortunately have another chance at taking home a win.

In a YouTube video titled “Meet The Cast: Survivor” on The Challenge’s official YouTube channel, Cassidy shared that she is back and better than ever, ready to prove to everyone what she is capable of for a second time.

“I was a challenge beast. I won three immunities. I went all the way to the end, but you know, I’m not here to dwell on the past. I want to just make my mark on this game, and I really believe I can win this time.” “People underestimate me, [and] I think they have my entire life. I love proving people wrong and showing them that I actually have such a strength and a drive and a power inside of me.”

Premiering tonight (August 10th) from 10pm to 11pm ET/PT, tune in to CBS or Paramount Plus to watch her journey unfold.