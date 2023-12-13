How did André Braugher die?

We're mourning the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star, but what's known about his cause of death?

It’s a sad day for the world of entertainment. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide: Life on the Street, and Glory actor André Braugher has died at the age of 61.

Braugher died on Dec. 11 but the news wasn’t publically announced until Dec. 12. 2023. Immediately after the announcement there was a flood of tributes and condolences from the industry, with his co-stars queuing up to pile much-earned praise on the two-time Emmy winner.

One of the most touching messages came from his Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews, who wrote that he is “honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent” and that he thanks him for “your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship.”

But one question that hasn’t immediately been answered is Braugher’s cause of death. So let’s get into it.

What was André Braugher’s cause of death?

Image via Fox

The official cause of death, as confirmed by Braugher’s representative, is a “brief illness”. That’s rather vague, though the reasons for this may range from the family desiring privacy to the need for a coroner’s report to be prepared.

At this point, there’s not enough information to speculate on what the exact cause might have been. However, given that Braugher was working on upcoming Netflix show The Residence, about a murder scandal at the White House, shortly before he died it seems that whatever happened to him really did come fast.

We may yet get confirmation of the specifics of his death, though if Braugher’s family prefer to keep this information confidential we should respect their privacy as they mourn him. In the meantime, we’re going to kick off a Nine-Nine marathon in memory of a fantastic actor.