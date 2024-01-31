How did Prince Zuko get his scar in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender?’

Prince Zuko (Dante Basco) reached icon status in Avatar: The Last Airbender relatively quickly. His constant quest for honor and impeccable redemption arc cemented him as a fan favorite in animation history.

Recommended Videos

Believe it or not, however, these traits would not have been possible without one monumental event in his life. From his first appearance in the animated series, it was obvious that the Crown Prince of the Fire Nation had been through some tough times. Not only is he obsessive when it comes to tracking down the Avatar, but the scar on his eye is clear evidence of a burn. While this could be accidental from a training exercise gone wrong, that is not what happened. Zuko’s search to regain his honor is connected to arguably the worst moment of his entire life.

How did Zuko get his scar?

Son of Firelord Ozai (Mark Hamill), Prince Zuko may seem like he has every privilege. About a century and some change into a war that the Fire Nation started, Zuko is one of the strongest benders and could conceivably rule over all four nations when he inherits the throne. But that wasn’t to be while Ozai was in power. Though he received unconditional love from his mother and Uncle Iroh (Mako), The Dragon of the West, his hopes for impressing his father were nil. Zuko couldn’t hold a candle to Azula (Grey Griffin), a firebending prodigy. He was empathetic whereas the rest of the Fire Nation is domineering. This fact comes to a head when Zuko is only 13 years old.

After being invited to a war meeting, Iroh cautions Zuko not to speak out of turn. He is there it be an observer and should yield respect to the other generals. But when one suggests using loyal Fire Nation soldiers as cannon fodder, Zuko can’t help but speak up. While the young boy demonstrates intelligence when it comes to ruling, he has disrespected the council by speaking up. This disrespect is a crime that can only be resolved through an Agni Kai.

A duel of sorts, the Agni Kai pits two firebenders against each other to solve issues. Zuko understands that he is wrong and accepts the challenge of the Agni Kai. Because he believes he dishonored the general he spoke against, he thinks that is who he will have to fight. He only learns on the day when Firelord Ozai appears that he will have to fight his father. It was Ozai’s war room that Zuko disrupted and therefore he is the person the Crown Prince will have to fight.

What follows is a heartbreaking misuse of power. Even disregarding that Ozai did not tell Zuko who he would be fighting until she showed up on the day, the Firelord still wins the Worst Father of the Century award. His intentions are quickly revealed to not be a tough love lesson. He demands to fight his teenage son, who does not have the skill or experience to match his father in a duel. Zuko refuses to fight Ozai who, in turn, rewards him by burning his face. Even worse, Ozai is disgusted by what he calls Zuko’s weakness. Ozai proclaims: “You will learn respect, and suffering will be your teacher.” He banishes Zuko because of this perceived weakness in tracking down the Avatar, who has been missing for generations.

This event is no doubt one of the most harrowing ordeals that anyone can go through. Ozai never sees Zuko as his son, only a disappointment. He repeats this pattern with both of his children. Though he clearly prefers Azula, he still sees her as a tool and harbors no real love for her. His failures as a father emotionally destroy both of his children, but Zuko ultimately finds his way back.

Zuko gets his honor back

Zuko’s entire arc in Avatar: The Last Airbender sees him regaining his honor. He fails to fight his father in the Agni Kai and fails to capture Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) for the Fire Nation. But throughout his travels, learning from Iroh, and seeing the destruction that the Fire Nation wreaks, he learns a different lesson. Honor is not something his father can give him. It is something he must earn for himself.

The Crown Prince backslides on occasion, but during the Day of Black Sun, he finally starts down the right path in earnest. He recognizes the trauma Ozai has caused him, and during an eclipse where his father is powerless, finally has the opportunity to confront him. He airs his grievances, acknowledging that what Ozai did to him was abuse and that Iroh was the only real father he ever had. This moment is a monumental breakthrough for young Zuko and the final step he needs to take to join the Avatar in defeating Ozai.

Redemption is a tricky path. Aang and the crew aren’t ready to welcome Zuko with open arms after all they have been through together. But Zuko refuses to give up and eventually becomes Aang’s best friend. There is a reason why Zuko’s character arc is considered one of the best, and he finally reaches self-actualization by the end of the series.