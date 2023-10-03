How many episodes of ‘Loki’ are there?

There is one character fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe just can’t get enough of. No matter how many times Loki has “died” onscreen, the sheer popularity of the mischievous god and the actor who plays him has always meant that writers find a way to bring him back and extend his story. Eventually, that effort earned him his own television show (the only live-action series to be renewed at Disney Plus) and the beloved antagonist-turned-antihero finally became the leading man we were all dying to see.

How many episodes are there in Season 1 of Loki?

The first season of Loki, which aired between June 9 and July 14, 2021, is comprised of six episodes. It starts after the events of Avengers: Endgame where, because of the time heist, the God of Mischief was left with the Tesseract on accident during the Battle of New York. In the film, we see him use the gem to transport himself out of there, and Loki opens with the answer as to where.

Loki is then captured by the Time Variance Authority for creating a nexus event, or a new timeline, thus officially kicking off the events of the show, which, for the sake of keeping the excitement alive, we will keep unspoiled.

How many episodes are there in Season 2 of Loki?

Season 2 will follow the same format as its predecessor, running for six episodes between Thursday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Nov. 9. New episodes drop weekly at 6pm PT on Disney Plus, which, unlike Netflix, has always preferred gradual releases over full-season drops. Eric Martin takes over from Michael Waldron as head writer for this second installment.

Judging by the trailer and what we know about the season so far, the stakes are at an all-time high for Loki, Mobius, and the TVA gang. The protagonist is apparently suffering from a bad case of the time-slips, which are transporting him across past, present, and future in an erratic, seemingly arbitrary fashion. What or who he sees coming (Kang’s reign, most likely) paints a grim picture of the future. “There is nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction,” Hiddleston ominously utters in the trailer. Naturally, the heroes must try to stop this and change destiny.