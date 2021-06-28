In 2016, My Hero Academia was brought to the TV screen for the first time with the extremely successful Shonen manga series being adapted to Anime.

The anime stays mostly true to the manga, following the story of Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without superpowers in a world where they have become commonplace. Since its launch, the show has remained one of the most popular series on the air right and continued to tell the thrilling story from its source material.

If you’re new to My Hero Academia or planning on rewatching the show, you might be wondering just how much there is to binge through. In this article, we will answer that question and get you prepared to embark on your hero’s quest.

How many seasons of My Hero Academia are there?

There are a total of five seasons of the show available to check out, with season five airing right now. When the show began, Season 1 had less of a run time with a total of 13 episodes, but since then each season has had 25.

At the moment, Season five is about halfway complete with episode 12 to air on June 12, which will also be the show’s hundredth episode.

Thankfully, the show looks set to continue on for many more to come. With the manga still being released, there is plenty of source material to adapt and with its popularity and dedicated community, there isn’t an obvious reason why the show couldn’t continue on for at least a few more seasons.

Alongside the series, there are also multiple films that take place in the gaps between seasons. The first is Two Heroes which released in 2018 and takes place between the first two seasons and tells gives us a look into what went on during the break.

The second movie, Heroes Rising, was launched between seasons three and four. Toho and Bones recently announced their plans to released a third film World Heroes Mission this year and will likely be set after the events of season five, however, this hasn’t been confirmed. It will launch in theatres on August 6, 2021.

With the Coronavirus causing hefty delays for season five during 2020, it isn’t clear what the timeline could be for future seasons to be released, but as season five concludes it should give us a better idea of what Toho and Bones have in store for continuing this hugely popular anime.