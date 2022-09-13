How many seasons of ‘Andor’ will there be?

The Andor series on Disney Plus will be a Star Wars story like you’ve never seen before, and the number of seasons have already been confirmed. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he becomes radicalized in his fight against the Empire which is growing in strength.

The series has been described by Luna as a migrant story that he feels is necessary for these dark times we live in. Andor will follow a series of other characters on both sides of the divide to get a clearer perspective of this galactic conflict. Some of these characters include Luthien (Stellan Skarsgård), who’s recruiting people for his rebellion, Maarva (Fiona Shaw), the adopted mother of Cassian, and Monmothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), a politician in the Galactic Senate. Even the Imperial officers chasing Cassian will have their own motivations.

Andor will be two seasons long and each season will be 12 episodes in total. The series will lead into the events of Rogue One — in fact, the final episode of the series will segue directly into the movie so viewers can watch the story seamlessly. The timeline is set in the final years of the Galactic Empire and season one will cover one year. Season two will have four blocks of three episodes with each block representing another year closer to Rogue One. Altogether, the series will come to a total of 24 episodes.

This Rogue One prequel series is doing a lot of things differently compared to the other Disney Plus Star Wars series. For starters, it boasts longer seasons than any other Star Wars show that’s come out. The Mandalorian seasons one and two had eight episodes respectively while The Book of Boba Fett had seven.

Andor will be going old school using practical locations and won’t use Star Wars‘ Volume video wall — a feature the aforementioned shows have used heavily. Luna has stated how much he appreciates this style of filmmaking, being able to interact with real stuff, and experiencing nature in all its glory. There were massive sets built at Pinewood Studios rather than being so dependent on special effects magic to create the illusion.

The series premiere of Andor arrives on Disney Plus on September 21 along with the first three episodes.