YouTube has an answer for any question you can think of, if you just look hard enough. The video-sharing website is home to lessons on everything from mathematics and engineering to celebrities, woodworking, and plumbing. You can even learn about how to maintain and fix your car, thanks to YouTubers like Scotty Kilmer, a former auto mechanic turned author and content creator.

Kilmer got his start on YouTube in 2007, only a few years after the platform launched. Over 14 years later, Kilmer’s YouTube page—aptly titled “Scotty Kilmer”—has earned nearly 5 million subscribers. His frequent uploads often get view counts in the hundreds of thousands, and overall his videos have been viewed more than 1.5 billion times.

Kilmer’s popularity is spurred in large part by his tried-and-true formula of uploading multiple videos a day. These range between Kilmer’s reactions to news in the auto industry, auto mechanics advice, predictions about the future of the industry, and Q&A segments. Some videos see Kilmer getting down and dirty as he repairs a vehicle, while others simply show him discussing specific models and cars’ desired traits.

It’s no secret that Kilmer is one of the biggest YouTubers on the site. But just how much does Kilmer make? Read on for what we know.

Calculating Scotty Kilmer’s net worth

Before he got his start on YouTube, Kilmer—well versed in his field after 53 years as a mechanic—hosted a KHOU television show titled Crank It Up With Scotty. The series had a similar format to Kilmer’s YouTube page, allowing him airtime to discuss vehicle issues, provide advice, and dive into details about the auto industry. It served as the perfect launching point for his career on YouTube, which has arguably propelled him to even greater heights.

With multiple uploads a day, it’s safe to say that Kilmer puts a huge amount of time into his YouTube channel. It’s paid off too: The 67-year-old makes an estimated $1.39 million a year, according to Net Worth Spot. This number is based on Kilmer’s daily YouTube views and ad revenue, but does not include proceeds from his book, Everyone’s Guide to Buying a Used Car and Car Maintenance, or any sponsorships his years of work may have earned him.

Figuring out Kilmer’s net worth is a little trickier, with varying reports depending on who you ask. According to a 2020 article from Hot Cars, Kilmer’s overall wealth at $10 million. Net Worth Spot estimates a bit lower, valuing his net worth between $5.5 million and $7.8 million. Regardless of where exactly that number lies, Kilmer has carved a successful niche for himself on YouTube, one that he isn’t likely to surrender—according to a recent upload—until his “very last breath.”