How old are Sheldon, Mandy, Missy, and every character in ‘Young Sheldon’ season 7?

Young Sheldon returned with its seventh season this February after a two-year hiatus, continuing the exploits of the famous child prodigy. At this point, we’ve practically watched half of every main character’s life on screen, but how old does the final season leave everyone?

An undeniable force behind the popularity and success of Young Sheldon is its stellar cast that masterfully blurs the line between fiction and reality. From Sheldon’s quick wit to Missy’s signature annoyance, the actors crawl under the skin of its characters and bring them to life. The brilliance of the show’s script paired with the talent of actors has made Young Sheldon a global pop culture phenomenon.

We all know that Young Sheldon is a prequel spin-off to The Big Bang Theory, which dealt with an adult Sheldon Cooper from ages 27 to 39. However, even more than him, a nine-year-old Sheldon played by Iain Armitage won over the audience. And if you pay attention to every detail and love math like our protagonist, you must have at least once wondered how the characters’ ages are progressing with the seasons.

Here is every Young Sheldon main character’s age in season 7, which is announced to be the last we see of the show:

Sheldon Cooper

Starting with the show’s star, the mathematical and scientific genius Sheldon Cooper is 9 years old in the first season of Young Sheldon, which takes place in 1989. This is the same time he begins high school and eventually enters college full-time at age 11.

By the beginning of the seventh season, Sheldon has completed the age of 13, and will probably turn 14 by the end of it and as he reaches his senior year. In comparison, Iain Armitage, the actor portraying Sheldon in the series, is 15 years old as of April 2024.

Missy Cooper

The more perceptive and understanding of social behavior among the twins, Missy might be the best Cooper in the show despite being overlooked by her family. Sheldon and Missy were born to Mary and George Sr. on Feb. 26, 1980, and will end Young Sheldon season 7 at 14.

Missy is the younger twin sister of Sheldon and thus is the same age as him throughout the series. However, Missy’s actor Raegan Revord is slightly older than Sheldon’s actor Iain Armitage and has already turned 16.

George “Georgie” Cooper Jr.

The eldest Cooper sibling, George has always been the character sitting on the gray spectrum in the show. While some understand his resentment of Sheldon, some outright paint him negatively. But regardless, Georgie plays an important role in all seven seasons of Young Sheldon.

In season 6, Georgie can be seen celebrating his 18th birthday and he enters into the events of season 7 at the same age. He is five years older than Sheldon and Missy and was born on March 13, 1975. Oh, and he has become a married man as of season 7 episode 6.

George Cooper Sr.

The eldest Cooper and father of Georgie, Sheldon, and Missy, George Cooper Sr. found a significant part to play in all seven seasons of Young Sheldon. However, (spoiler ahead), his journey in the show will end by the season finale as The Big Bang Theory revealed that George Cooper Sr. died when Sheldon was 14 years old in 1994.

As for his age, The senior Cooper is around 49 years old in season 7, having the birthdate of June 10, 1944. His on-screen age closely matches the age of his actor Lance Barber, who is 50 years old as of April 2024.

Mary Cooper

The Cooper family matriarch Mary is known for constantly switching her personality. Fans even noticed how she does not share the same core nature in Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory. However, she is still loved by fans for the way she loves Sheldon. Though, Georgie fans might not like her as much.

Mary is six years younger than her husband George Cooper Sr. So, she is 43 years old entering Young Sheldon season 7, having her birthday on Jan. 13, 1950. Mary’s actress Zoe Perry is three years younger, i.e., 40 years old in comparison.

Constance “Connie” Tucker a.k.a Meemaw

The storehouse of comic relief, The Cooper siblings’ Meemaw is the most sorted and easy-going character throughout the series. Her sarcastic and cheerful nature makes her a delight to watch, despite her regular mocks of her son-in-law.

Connie is said to be 68 years old in season 4, which takes place in the years 1991-1992. This means that Connie is somewhere around 69-70 years of age in season 7. And her presence in The Big Band Theory confirms that she still has a long life ahead. Her actor Annie Potts is close to her on-screen age, having turned 71 on her last birthday on Oct. 28, 2023.

Amanda “Mandy” McAllister

Amanda slowly makes her way to the main characters list of the show after Georgie falls in love with her. She works as a weather forecaster and eventually finds herself involved with Georgie, who is 12 years younger than her.

So, Mandy is 30 years old in Young Sheldon season 7 when she married her 18-year-old boyfriend Georgie. She also gave birth to their daughter, who they named after Connie, nicknaming her CeeCee. Mandy will now take an even more central role in the series as on March 5, 2024, CBS announced a new spinoff series starring Georgie and Mandy for their 2024-2025 TV season.

Pastor Jeff Difford

Jeff Difford has been in and around the show throughout all seasons, acting as the Pastor at the church Sheldon and his family attend regularly. The witty banter between him and Sheldon always leads to a good laugh for the show’s audiences. So, his appearance is always joyous for fans, but not so much for Sheldon.

Jeff was born on July 10, 1955, making him around 38 years old in season 7 of Young Sheldon. His presence continues throughout the sequel series The Big Bang Theory, where he is 68 years old towards the end.

William “Billy” Sparks

Billy was on Sheldon’s all-time enemies list and Sheldon claimed him to be one of his childhood bullies. But thanks to Young Sheldon, fans got a chance to witness the history firsthand and found that he’s rather happily dim but harmless. He is the son of Cooper family neighbors Herschel and Brenda.

Billy and Sheldon are almost the same age, born only four months apart. Billy’s birthday falls on June 23, 1980, and he is 13 years old entering into Young Sheldon season 7. His character grows to 43 in The Big Bang Theory.

