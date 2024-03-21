‘Young Sheldon’ season 7 episode 6 release date, confirmed

Young Sheldon‘s not so young anymore. Although The Big Bang Theory wrapped up after 12 phenomenally successful seasons in 2019, the adventures of Sheldon Cooper have continued over on the prequel spinoff, which stars Iain Armitage in the lead (with Jim Parsons narrating).

While TBBT nerds may bristle at all the continuity errors the series has produced — many moments of Sheldon’s life referenced in the parent show have either been altered or ignored — general audiences have been entertained by Young Sheldon as much as they were Regular Sheldon. So much so that the spinoff is getting its own spinoff, in the form of a show all about Sheldon’s brother Georgie (Montana Jordana) and his fiancée Mandy (Emily Osmont).

As for Young Sheldon itself, it’s almost time for the series to bow out with its seventh and final season. Nevertheless, there are still many episodes left to go before the Coopers call it a day (at least in this particular show). Here’s when you can expect season 7, episode 6 to arrive.

When will Young Sheldon season 7, episode 6 air on CBS?

Since the season premiere landed on Feb. 15, 2024, Young Sheldon addicts have been treated to a new episode every Thursday. Unfortunately, the unbroken run ends here as the next episode will not air on Thursday, March 21. Bad news, it won’t air on Thursday, March 28 either. The show is set to take a two-week break before it returns for season 7, episode 6, titled “Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning,” on April 4.

CBS hasn’t supplied a clear reason for the hold-up, but we can probably put it down to March Madness, as the basketball craze tends to cause the ratings for regular programming to take a bit of a downward turn. CBS is likely trying to circumvent that by rescheduling the season so it skips much of this month and comes back with a bang, and hopefully a boost of viewing figures, in April.

On the other hand, it’s worth noting Season 7 consists of the slightly shorter episode count of 14, so it’s coming up to halfway through its final run. A significant gap in the scheduling like this could affect the build-up and flow of the season as it heads towards its big series finale. Hopefully, though, the upcoming episodes will prove to be so good they can ensure the show ends on a high, before The Big Bang Theory universe expands yet again with the untitled Georgie and Mandy spinoff.

Young Sheldon continues Thursday, April 4 8:00-8:30 ET/PT on CBS.