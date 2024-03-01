How old is Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello from ‘The Traitors’ season 2?

Seemingly having a way with ladies of all ages, how old is the 'Challenge' champion?

If there is one thing to know about The Challenge champion turned The Traitors star Chris “CT” Tamburello, his charm and charisma is enough to sweep any woman off of their feet. Securing a spot in the final six of the beloved competition series alongside only women — Trishelle Cannatella from The Challenge, Sandra Diaz Twine from Survivor, Shereé Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kate Chastain from Below Deck, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset — the proof is in the pudding!

During his stint on the show, fans of the franchise have taken to X — formerly known as Twitter — to speculate a showmance with Phaedra Parks from Married to Medicine and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“The way CT kept looking at Phaedra during the roundtable… y’all can’t tell me he doesn’t love her!! #TheTraitorsUS” “CT and Phaedra giving us the best storyline of the season & the showmance we didn’t know we needed??? they won the great war!! 🫶” “I just want someone to look at me the way Phaedra and CT look at each other ❤️ #TheTraitorsUS”

Because Phaedra is 50 years old, viewers cannot help but wonder how old CT is, but fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Chris “CT” Tamburello’s age

Born on July 16, 1980, CT is currently 43 years old.

A seven year age gap isn’t too big for a budding romance? Right?

While Phaedra is already greatly missed on our television screens — getting eliminated from the show yesterday (February 29) — to see if CT and the rest of the faithfuls take home the massive cash prize at the end of The Traitors season 2, be sure to tune into the finale on Thursday (March 7) at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock. “With the prize pot in sight for all the players, the last mission takes place on land, air and sea, proving to be the toughest” that we have seen thus far, and we seriously cannot contain our excitement!