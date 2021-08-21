How Old Is Finn From Adventure Time?

Adventure Time is one of the most beloved cartoon series to come from Cartoon Network over the last decade and it has transcended generations being beloved by both younger viewers and adults alike.

The series follows a boy named Finn and his best friend Jake who is a dog with magical powers that allow him to morph in shape and size at will. The pair live in a post-apocalyptic land called Ooo where they journey around helping out the locals and fending off would-be attackers.

Beginning as a pilot episode made by Nickelodeon who decided not to pursue crafted it as a full-time show, Cartoon Network took on the project after seeing the cult fanbase that the episode had developed after its release on YouTube.

While Finn appears to be young, it isn’t really clear to those who aren’t diehard fans of the show exactly how old he really is, however, fortunately, the knowledge is out there.

How Old Is Finn In Adventure Time?

Adventure Time’s main protagonist Finn is 17 years old. We know this information thanks to the season 10 episode “Seventeen” which follows Finn around his birthday.

When the series picks up Finn is said to be a 12-year-old boy and the only human in the land of Ooo. Over the series we see him celebrate his birthday multiple times giving viewers a good gauge on how old he is in each season.

With the main series wrapping up in season 10, at the conclusion of Adventure Time Finn is 17 years old, however, if he does make an appearance in the newly announced HBO Max series set in the universe, Fionna and Cake, Finn could be much older. The character did appear in the run of Adventure Time, however, right now it isn’t clear if the show is set at the same time as Adventure Time’s events or after its conclusion.