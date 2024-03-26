To be a character on a soap opera is to be put through the wringer in terms of personal tragedies, and that has very much been the case for Kate Roberts of Days of Our Lives.

The Roberts family matriarch — who has been portrayed by actress Lauren Koslow in every season of the series since 1996 — has had to endure poisonings, a career as a call girl, two visits to the hospital, multiple failed romances, and various business ventures.

Thankfully for Koslow, these storylines have all been the work of fiction, with the actress herself taking to social media to celebrate reaching a milestone birthday (with no poisonings, I might add). So just how old is Lauren Koslow, and how does that compare to her onscreen counterpart Kate Roberts?

How old is Kate on Days of Our Lives?

According to the Days of Our Lives fandom page, the character of Kate Roberts was born in 1951, which would make her around 73 years old in the universe of the show. When the character made her debut on Days of Our Lives, she was first played by actress Deborah Adair, but the role was later recast to Koslow, who has portrayed the businesswoman and villainess ever since.

For those doing the maths, that means Koslow has been portraying the character of Kate for nearly 30 years, and the age difference between Kate and the actress might be closer than you think. Lauren Koslow was born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 9, 1953, making her 71 years old and just two years younger than the character she has played for 28 years.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her 70th birthday in 2023, Koslow shared a selfie of her ageless face, with the actress mentioning how grateful she is and how “70 is the new 70.” Koslow’s fellow Days of Our Lives castmates Mary Beth Evans and Deidre Hall took to the comment section to share their well-wishes, while The Bold and The Beautiful actress Krista Allen also celebrated with Koslow.

For her part, Koslow is a soap opera veteran, appearing in roles on The Bold and The Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, in addition to portraying Kate on Days of Our Lives. In more recent seasons, Kate has been involved in storylines around Lucas Horton’s move to a safe house, visits with widowed husband Abe Carver, and concerns over her son Rex Brady’s relationship with Sarah Horton.

Kate’s enduring tenure on Days of Our Lives has outstayed the likes of Steve Burton, Kayla Brady, and Marlena Evans, who have each have been killed off or had their storylines written off in recent years.

