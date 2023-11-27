How tall is Greg in ‘Succession?’

Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun) might not officially be a Roy. However, in the eyes of himself and many of Succession’s fans he is definitely part of the family.

The character comes from humble beginnings unlike most of our other core crew in Succession, and throughout the show’s four-season run, he has quickly come to terms with corporate life and all of the moves that are involved.

Now with its final season wrapped up, there are no more questions as to how Greg’s character will wind up at its conclusion. This leaves only one question on the table. How tall is Greg?

Greg’s height in Succession, explained

Photograph by David Russell/HBO

It’s not a secret that Greg was the tallest member of Succession’s core cast. That is because the actor who plays him, Nicholas Braun, is a whopping 6 feet and 7 inches tall.

Being 6’7” comes straight from the mouth of the actor himself. Braun shared his height when being asked by Insider, putting an end to a debate that began raging online after his appearance way back in season one. The star explained in the interview that he had previously told people that he was shorter as he thinks being 6’7” can spook some people:

“Six-seven is the real number. I used to make it shorter because most people hear 6’7″ or even 6’6″ and I think are a little spooked by it, like I’m going to be too tall. I’m just talking about in auditions or when I’m going for a part. So I used to sort of make it low, 6’4″, 6’5″. I’m really 6’7″ when I stand.”

While he might not have the tall attitude that a character like Kendall or Logan has, Greg is almost always the tallest in the room.