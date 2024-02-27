How tall is Maria Georgas compared to Joey Graziadei?

While they have had a bit of a rocky road, it looks like Maria Georgas and Joey Graziadei are finally starting to find their footing on The Bachelor; she’s received a coveted on-on-one date in episode 6, as well as securing her spot in the final four in episode 7.

Because an engagement is inching closer and closer, fans of the Bachelor franchise have been trying to figure out which of the remaining women is the most compatible with the Pennsylvania native. As any overlooked short king can tell you, height is a weirdly recurring point of contention when it comes to dating, leaving viewers to wonder what the height difference is between Maria and Joey.

After taking a deep dive, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

What is the height difference between Maria and Joey?

According to his biography from when he played tennis at West Chester University, Joey is 5′ 11″ tall, assuming that he has not grown since his college years. Comparatively, it has been reported by sources like Taaza Stories, NAYAG Today, and even Reddit that Maria is 5′ 11″ tall as well, which has caused fans of the Bachelor franchise to raise their eyebrows.

On the beloved competition series, Maria and Joey have an obvious height difference, with the latter towering over the Canadian cutie, even when she is wearing heels. Because Joey’s reported height came from an extremely credible source — his former tennis team — it is safe to say that this is accurate, leaving viewers with just one burning question: What the heck is Maria’s height?

Until we know exactly how tall the 29-year-old is, it is safe to say that the height difference between Maria and Joey is nothing but a mystery, but we know for a fact that they are not the same height as other sources have reported.

Nonetheless, facing off against the stunning Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance during the highly-anticipated hometown dates, will Maria have what it takes to secure the final rose once the show comes to a close? To see for yourself — and to see what the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey will entail — catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or the following day on Hulu.