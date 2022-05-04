Drag queens come in all shapes and sizes, including the Queen of Drag herself, RuPaul. Of course, there’s nothing small about the 24-time Emmy Award-winning reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race. Since its inception in 2009, the franchise has seen 14 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, soon to be seven seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, three seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, two seasons of Canada’s Drag Race, two of Drag Race España, one of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (soon to be two), and that’s not even the half of it. The phenomenon that is RuPaul’s Drag Race has, quite frankly, taken over the world

The creator, producer, host, and judge of the reality competition, RuPaul Charles ⏤ lovingly known as Mama Ru to the queens of the show and RuPaul to everyone else ⏤ is by leaps and bounds the most recognizable drag queen on the planet. When RuPaul enters the work room, the main stage, or the Emmy stage, all eyes turn to her. Of course, that might just be because of how tall she is.

How tall is RuPaul really?

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Now, everyone has been taught that bigger isn’t always better, but when it comes to RuPaul, the validity of that statement is thrown into question. When she’s not in heels, RuPaul is a staggering 6 feet, 4 inches tall. That’s how tall some queens are in 11-inch platform heels! (Looking at you, Daya Betty).

That means when Ru tells the queens to start their engines on the Main Stage, she’s likely showing up in four or five inch heels (but probably closer to five or six). That puts her at a whopping 6 feet, 9 inches in drag, at least.

Unlike some other queens, Ru is never caught dead in anything other than the most gag-worthy heels ⏤ unless she’s out of drag, of course, and then it’s all about those designer flats. After all, how else can the Queen of Drag put that bass in her walk? Can we get an amen?