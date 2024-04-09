How tall is ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 winner Kelsey Anderson?

The newest couple to come from the Bachelor franchise — Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson — is seriously as attractive as can be. Despite season 28 of The Bachelor having come to a close last month, the content just keeps coming from the two lovebirds, and we cannot complain whatsoever!

Walking the red carpet at the Hulu on Disney Plus Celebration, competing on Celebrity Family Feud alongside Bachelor couples Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko and Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar, participating in numerous podcasts, and more, Joey and Kelsey have been busy bees as of late, seemingly flooding all of our social media feeds with their exciting projects.

Because of this, questions have started to surface about not only their relationship, but about Joey and Kelsey as individuals as well. One of the most frequently asked questions — in addition to her age, her hometown, her family, and other personal deets — has to do with her height, which is clearly much taller than that of her fellow Bachelor beauties.

Fortunately, we got you covered with the answer to this burning question. To find out how tall Kelsey is for yourself, just keep scrolling…

Kelsey Anderson’s Height

It is unclear how tall Kelsey is exactly, however, we have developed somewhat of an idea by using some context clues.

It has been confirmed by numerous sources that Joey is 5′11. Given the fact that Kelsey is around the same height as her fiancé — looking both taller than him and shorter than him depending on the way that they pose, the shoes that she wears, and more — it is safe to say that the Louisiana native is anywhere between 5′10 and 6’0. With a height like that, as well as a face card that never declines, perhaps Kelsey will pursue modeling now that her stint on The Bachelor season 28 has come to a close!

Nonetheless, to relive the duo’s love story from start to finish — and to see fan favorite contestants like Maria Georgas, Daisy Kent, Jenn Tran, and more in action — fans of the Bachelor franchise can stream the entirety of The Bachelor season 28 on Hulu as we speak. It is the perfect show to binge before Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette begins this summer…