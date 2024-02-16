Where is ‘The Bachelor’ star Kelsey Anderson from and where does she currently reside?

In episode 5 of The Bachelor, Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei finally embarked on their first one-on-one date in Spain, and given that the date was nothing short of sensational, she instantly secured her spot as the frontrunner of season 28.

Recommended Videos

Kelsey and Joey looked like they were straight out of a movie — with fans of the franchise drawing similarities to The Cheetah Girls 2 specifically — during their one-on-one date, with the duo cruising around Spain on a Vespa, interacting with the locals, and having a picnic on the shore. While that sounds like a dream, things got better and better during the evening portion of the date, where Kelsey opened up about her life, as well as shared the story of how her mother passed away.

While Joey appears to be head over heels for Kelsey after their one-on-one date, fans of The Bachelor franchise were left with dozens and dozens of questions, due to the fact that viewers were unable to hear each and every conversation she and Joey had with one another. Because of this, The Bachelor fans want to learn everything about Kelsey, even down to the basics.

Where is she from, and where does she live now? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Kelsey Anderson is from Louisiana

Kelsey is from Leesville, Louisiana — 82 miles from Baton Rouge, and 441 miles from New Orleans — graduating from Leesville High School in 2016.

After high school, Kelsey stayed in her home state for college, attending University of Louisiana at Lafayette and serving as a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, but what did she do once those four years came to a close?

Does Kelsey Anderson still live in Louisiana?

Kelsey is a Louisiana girl forever and always, currently living in New Orleans and working as a Project Assistant at Landmark Consulting LLC.

Given that the 25-year-old has never left her home state, fans of The Bachelor franchise assume that she has no plans of moving anytime soon, which may pose a problem should her relationship with Joey last beyond the beloved competition series.

Nonetheless, to find out if love lasts between Kelsey and Joey to the end of season 28 — causing her to secure the final rose and a Neil Lane sparkler — catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day on Hulu. According to Reality Steve, the remainder of the season will be jam-packed with juicy drama, and we seriously cannot contain our excitement.