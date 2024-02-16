How old is Kelsey Anderson from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

We all thought Daisy Kent was the clear frontrunner of The Bachelor season 28, but after their one-on-one date in episode 5 that was nothing short of spectacular, Kelsey Anderson is definitely giving her a run for her money…

Recommended Videos

Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei embarked on a one-on-one date that was straight out of a movie — with fans of the franchise drawing similarities to The Cheetah Girls 2 specifically — with the pair cruising around Spain on a Vespa, interacting with the locals, and having a picnic on the shore. How sweet is that?

During the evening portion of the date, Joey finally got to learn more about Kelsey, where she detailed her likes, dislikes, upbringing and more, as well as shared the story of how her mother passed away.

Connecting on a level like never before, Joey appears to be head over heels for Kelsey after their one-on-one date. Because of this, fans of the franchise cannot help but want to learn more about Kelsey — especially because she has the potential to become his fiancée at the end of the beloved competition series — resulting in dozens and dozens of questions about the Louisiana native.

Keeping things simple to start, how old is Kelsey Anderson? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Kelsey Anderson is 25 years old

Kelsey Anderson is currently 25 years old, born on April 17, 1998.

While she does not tend to celebrate her birthday via social media, the brunette beauty shared a post back in 2019 while on vacation in Destin, Florida to announce that she was finally 21. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes yesterday!! Ya girl is 21,” she wrote, garnering nearly 500 likes on the sexy solo shot.

Given that she is three years younger than Joey, it looks like Kelsey prefers an older man, but are the two lovebirds in it for the long haul? To see how the remainder of season 28 unfolds, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

Hometown dates are right around the corner!