Amazon’s limited series Daisy Jones & The Six has a lot of things going for it, but one of its biggest draws by far is its original music.

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six follows the meteoric rise of the titular ‘70s rock n’ roll band and the catastrophic events that eventually led to their superstardom.

Told in the format of a documentary-style retelling, the 10-episode limited series will include background interviews with each band member, never-before-told information, and juicy details about the romantic speculations between bandmates Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dune (Sam Claflin).

The series will also include original music performed by the cast, which is directly based on the fictional song titles and lyrics created by Reid in her novel. It was confirmed that the show would not only include popular songs like “Regret Me” and “Aurora” but that it would also release the entire Aurora album to the public on Amazon Music.

Now, fans can complete their ‘70s fantasies with the Limited LP vinyl of the album, set to release the day of the show’s premiere.

How to buy the Aurora vinyl from Daisy Jones & the Six

Shortly before the release of the show’s official trailer, news of the Aurora vinyl pre-release reached the public and promptly sold out. However, the vinyl is now back and fans have more options than ever to get their hands on it.

Previously leaked online through Urban Outfitters, the Aurora vinyl has now been expanded to include pre-sales from Warner Music, Amazon Music, and Barnes & Noble, as confirmed by the show’s official website.

According to Variety, Atlantic Records, the album’s record label, confirmed that Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Blake Mills would spearhead Aurora’s production. Co-writing credits will include contributions from Marcus Mumford from Mumford & Sons, Phoebe Bridgers, and Jackson Browne. The album also features “instrumentalists from Rilo Kiley, the Who, Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam, David Bowie, Elton John, Jeff Beck, and the Wallflowers.”

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres March 3 on Prime Video. The Aurora vinyl is currently available for pre-sale and will release on the day of the show’s premiere.