How to watch and stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is a staple of the holiday for many. The annual parade started in 1924 and airs from 9 am to noon eastern each year, only stopping from 1942 to 1944 due to World War II. Each year seems to bring more oversized balloons and a more invested crowd as traditions are carried on and handed down by generations before us.



Many viewers remember watching the parade growing up with their parents and grandparents, aunts and uncles, and friends around the home at Thanksgiving. We share that tradition now with our own children, friends, and loved ones. So, how can you watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this year?

The NBC-hosted event will air locally on your NBC network affiliate station from 9 to noon. Also, if you can’t get your NBC station where you’re at or you just prefer to stream it, Peacock will make it available on the platform. You can find out more about watching the parade via Peacock here.

In less than 24 hours this will be your view of the @Macys #Thanksgiving Day Parade! Don’t forget to tune in to our YouTube tomorrow morning to watch our annual live stream! 🦃 Subscribe to our channel here: https://t.co/K6fJdF6FDO pic.twitter.com/CVrTBKfTDr — EarthCam (@EarthCam) November 24, 2021

You can also watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade via YouTube, thanks to EarthCam. The link for streaming the event is attached in the above tweet.

This year, balloons featuring everyone from Ada Twist the Scientist, Grogu (the much-beloved Baby Yoda), and fan favorite Pokémon characters Pikachu and Eevee on an adorable Christmas-themed float. There will also be performances, dancers, and excited children and adults alike as they watch the magic together.

The official site includes a list of the lineup of balloons, balloonicles, floats and performers.

NBC personalities Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb will host.

We’re counting down the hours to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade — what floats are you most looking forward to seeing? Let’s talk about it.