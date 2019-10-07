Just last night, The CW kicked off its fall season with the premieres of both Batwoman and Supergirl. Though the latter had its moments, I was ultimately lukewarm toward it. When it came to the Kate Kane’s big debut, however, I was satisfied for the most part. The pilot wasn’t perfect, don’t get me wrong, but it was far from being a stinker.

From here, I believe (and hope) that Batwoman will only continue improving upon the foundation already laid. After all, it’s not often that pilot episodes are the best offerings in inaugural seasons, so I’m remaining very optimistic. I think one would have to try to fail with this show.

If anything should get DC fans hyped for what’s on the horizon, that’ll be the live action debut of Hush set to occur in just under two weeks. Though a teenage Tommy Elliott did appear on Gotham, that’s not quite the same thing. And now with the animated adaptation of the classic comic book arriving in stores, there’s no better time for a flesh-and-blood counterpart to go along with it.

Thanks to this newly released gallery, we’re able to glimpse Gabriel Mann as the aforementioned Tommy Elliott, along with Kate finally adding the color red to her Batwoman costume. Additionally, some bad stuff looks to be going down in an elevator (no pun intended), which we can only assume is attributed to the guest villain.

Actually, the official synopsis also provided makes me wonder if indeed Tommy is even Hush yet in the Arrowverse. Based on how he’s been described, this could go either way. If he’s not, then hopefully he’s developed over the course of the season. Otherwise, incorporating Tommy only to not have him as Hush is a real waste.

Here, take a look at the description for “Down Down Down” and judge for yourself:

GOODBYE TO THE BAT – As the city waits impatiently for another visit from who they think is Batman, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues to taunt Kate (Ruby Rose) with a secret but also sets her sights on Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis). Kate is visited by Tommy Elliot (guest star Gabriel Mann), a childhood friend of her cousin who has finally realized his lifelong dream of being wealthier than Bruce Wayne and throws a party so all of Gotham can celebrate his success. Mary (Nicole Kang) gets an unexpected new bestie when Sophie (Meagan Tandy) is assigned to protect her. Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Kate work together to uncover who may have taken a valuable weapon from Batman’s arsenal. And as Batwoman faces a new enemy, Kate realizes she must either walk away from her new role or fully embrace the mantle as Gotham’s new hope. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Holly Henderson and Don Whitehead (#103).

Batwoman airs on Sunday nights on The CW, with “Down Down Down” set to debut on October 20th.