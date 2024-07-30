‘I caught feelings’: Who is Paola Ramos, TikTok’s new newsy obsession?

According to a recent TikTok post, MSNBC fans who are missing everyone’s favorite brainy news hottie, Rachel Maddow, have a new contributor to obsess over: Paola Ramos.

Recommended Videos

Sammydanger177 recently shared footage of a Ramos MSNBC panel appearance, looking stunning with her beautiful blue eyes, swept-back hair, fit and self-assured in a men’s-cut blazer and a light-blue shirt unbuttoned just enough to reveal necklaces underneath. Sammydanger said in the post, “Who is this new anchor … look at you?” while zooming in on the Ramos thirst trap. While we catch our breath, here’s what you need to know about our new newsy crush.

Who is Paola Ramos?

While Paola Ramos was just noticed on MSNBC, she’s an acclaimed VICE journalist who contributes to Telemundo, among other major news outlets. Her dad is Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos from Univision, and she was born in Miami in 1987, explaining her beachy good looks. Ramos graduated from Barnard College in 2009 with a BA in Political Science and Government, and from Harvard in 2015 with a Master’s in Public Policy. She’s smart and sexy — sign us up!

Ramos served in the Obama administration and as deputy director of Hispanic media in the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. In 2020, Ramos published her first book, Finding Latinx:

In Search of the Voices Redefining Latino Identity, and four years later, she published, Defectors: The Rise of the Latino Far Right and What It Means for America. Now, Ramos is considered a go-to pundit on Hispanic, Latina, LatinX, and LGBTQ+ topics.

For these reasons and more, in the comments on Sammydanger177’s Ramos love letter — erm, we mean TikTok post — someone wrote, “[W]elp I may just start watching the news now,” and “I’m anchored ❤️.”

What is her position with MSNBC?

Paola Ramos first appeared on MSNBC in 2022, hosting Field Report with Paola Ramos, which lasted one season. Now, she’s an MSNBC contributor and a Hauser Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School, according to her website bio. So here’s hoping we see more Ramos on MSNBC, and maybe one day they’ll let Ramos host a show again, or give her a permanent anchor position. If they do, we promise we’ll pay attention to the eloquent and important things she had to say and not get distracted by, as one TikTok comment put it, “😅 That damn jawline and the slight dimples oof!!!”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy