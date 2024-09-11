‘I could give you ten fun facts’: A ‘Survivor 47’ contestant was an actual fan of one of his fellow castaways before the game even began

Ahead of Survivor 47, it sounds like Aysha Welch — a 32-year-old IT consultant from Houston, Texas — might just have a secret admirer. She better watch her back for certified Survivor superfan Andy Rueda, as he already knows everything about her before the show even begins…

According to Andy — a 31-year-old AI research assistant from Buffalo, New York — “it has been a lifelong dream since the very first episode” to be a part of the beloved competition series, with said dream finally becoming reality as soon as he was cast on Survivor 47. Being such a superfan of the show, Andy is an avid listener of numerous Survivor podcasts, one of them being Rob Has a Podcast.

For those who are unfamiliar, Rob Has a Podcast is hosted by Rob Cesternino — a two-time Survivor player who competed on Survivor: The Amazon and Survivor: All-Stars — and it covers all things reality television. Prior to her Survivor stint, Aysha also helped out the show, previously making numerous appearances on the podcast.

Because of this, Andy already knows a great deal about his fellow castaway via the podcast, spilling the tea in a pre-season interview with Parade‘s designated reality television writer and reporter, Mike Bloom.

When asked who he wants to work with by Bloom, Andy had sooooo much to say. Although he had yet to speak to any of his fellow castaways at the time — as you can only admire from afar during the pre-show portion of Survivor — the “frenetic, warm, and creative” contestant already knew that he and Aysha would get along great, hoping to align with her as soon as Survivor 47 began:

“I’m a [Rob Has a Podcast] patron. I’m heavily involved. It goes without saying, I know who Aysha Welch is. I could give you ten fun facts about Aysha Welch. We have the same birthday. She loves her dogs. I know a lot about her, and I feel like we’re gonna click really, really well… If I ever get a chance to link up with her, I’m definitely down to work with her deep into the game, so let’s put her at the top.”

Unfortunately, Andy is starting on the Gata tribe and Aysha is starting on the Lavo tribe, ultimately squashing any chances at an alliance early in the game. Who knows, perhaps both castaways make it to the merge and can connect then!

Nevertheless, even without Aysha Welch at his side, could Andy Rueda manage to take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar prize come Final Tribal Council? Catch brand new episodes of Survivor 47 to find out for yourself, beginning with a supersized premiere on September 18 via CBS (with next-day streaming on Paramount Plus).

Who knows, perhaps Andy and Aysha could fall in love like the latter is seeking…

