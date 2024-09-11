Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via CBS
Category:
TV

‘I could give you ten fun facts’: A ‘Survivor 47’ contestant was an actual fan of one of his fellow castaways before the game even began

She really thought she was slick?
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|

Published: Sep 11, 2024 06:17 pm

Ahead of Survivor 47, it sounds like Aysha Welch — a 32-year-old IT consultant from Houston, Texas — might just have a secret admirer. She better watch her back for certified Survivor superfan Andy Rueda, as he already knows everything about her before the show even begins…

Recommended Videos

According to Andy — a 31-year-old AI research assistant from Buffalo, New York — “it has been a lifelong dream since the very first episode” to be a part of the beloved competition series, with said dream finally becoming reality as soon as he was cast on Survivor 47. Being such a superfan of the show, Andy is an avid listener of numerous Survivor podcasts, one of them being Rob Has a Podcast.

For those who are unfamiliar, Rob Has a Podcast is hosted by Rob Cesternino — a two-time Survivor player who competed on Survivor: The Amazon and Survivor: All-Stars — and it covers all things reality television. Prior to her Survivor stint, Aysha also helped out the show, previously making numerous appearances on the podcast.

Because of this, Andy already knows a great deal about his fellow castaway via the podcast, spilling the tea in a pre-season interview with Parade‘s designated reality television writer and reporter, Mike Bloom.

Image via CBS

When asked who he wants to work with by Bloom, Andy had sooooo much to say. Although he had yet to speak to any of his fellow castaways at the time — as you can only admire from afar during the pre-show portion of Survivor — the “frenetic, warm, and creative” contestant already knew that he and Aysha would get along great, hoping to align with her as soon as Survivor 47 began:

“I’m a [Rob Has a Podcast] patron. I’m heavily involved. It goes without saying, I know who Aysha Welch is. I could give you ten fun facts about Aysha Welch. We have the same birthday. She loves her dogs. I know a lot about her, and I feel like we’re gonna click really, really well… If I ever get a chance to link up with her, I’m definitely down to work with her deep into the game, so let’s put her at the top.”

Unfortunately, Andy is starting on the Gata tribe and Aysha is starting on the Lavo tribe, ultimately squashing any chances at an alliance early in the game. Who knows, perhaps both castaways make it to the merge and can connect then!

Nevertheless, even without Aysha Welch at his side, could Andy Rueda manage to take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar prize come Final Tribal Council? Catch brand new episodes of Survivor 47 to find out for yourself, beginning with a supersized premiere on September 18 via CBS (with next-day streaming on Paramount Plus).

Who knows, perhaps Andy and Aysha could fall in love like the latter is seeking

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).
twitter Link to melanierooten.godaddysites.com