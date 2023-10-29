‘I feel like Brayden brings out the best in her’: Are Rachel Recchia and Brayden Bowers the new ‘it’ couple on ‘Bachelor in Paradise?’

Could this unlikely duo be in it for the long haul?

Even though Rachel Recchia and Brayden Bowers pursued relationships with Sean McLaughlin and Kat Izzo to begin their respective Bachelor In Paradise journeys, it looks like a new connection might be blossoming on the beach…

When both of their prior relationships began to fizzle out (complete with loads and loads of drama, of course), some flirtatiousness between Rachel and Brayden began towards the end of episode 4. Thanks to longtime Bachelor In Paradise bartender Wells Adams‘ truth box, the duo even locked lips just before the credits rolled, ultimately solidifying that there might be a spark between the unlikely duo.

In episode five, the pair took it one step further, with Rachel receiving a date card and inviting Brayden on a one-on-one excursion beyond the villa — how exciting is that?

During said date, the two lovebirds became piñatas, painting each other’s bodies with all different colors, and even pouring a bowl of bright green paint onto Brayden’s head — it’s clear that these two aren’t afraid to get down and dirty!

With both Rachel and Brayden appearing to be as happy as can be during their date (laughing, smiling, and sharing a lot of smooches), Bachelor In Paradise fans took to Twitter to share that this unlikely duo might just be the new “it” couple on the beach.

I’m obsessed with this version of Rachel and Brayden… the paradise effect #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/0W20jf1sIw — pettybachnation (@pettybachnation) October 27, 2023

no because IM OBSESSED with rachel and brayden. he did that fr.#bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/05Anfty6M5 — pao santiago ❀ (@paoslibrary) October 27, 2023

@sky_blue_true took to Reddit to argue that episode 5 of Bachelor In Paradise was the best one yet, with several users sharing that the chaotic (and often controversial) nature of Brayden brings out a fun side to Rachel.

@EggplantAstronaut: “Rachel has always come off as stiff/snobbish to me, but last night on her date she let loose and seemed to be having a lot of fun. Maybe he’s good for her!” @sky_blue_true: “Brayden and Rachel were HOT (and cute)… This show seems like it’s finally embracing fun again and I am here for it! Can’t wait for next week!”

In addition to this, @ContributionReady696 sparked up another conversation via Reddit, asking who everyone’s favorite couple is in Bachelor in Paradise — after their adorable date, Rachel and Brayden obviously took the cake!

@knd1450: “Rachel and Brayden. I am not invested in any other couple this season.” @Snoo56678: “Brayden and Rachel. The way she laughs with him 100% sounds like me when I’m having genuine fun.” @macademicnut: “Brayden & Rachel is the first time I’ve actually cared about (and by that I mean genuinely rooted for) in a long time.” @Competitive-Gene5744: “Rachel and Brayden. They were so sweet and funny together. I love when he ran to her on the beach (after the date), picked her up and kissed her.”

While the Reddit thread was flooded with responses advocating for Rachel and Brayden to end up together, could there truly be a future between this unlikely duo?

With Hurricane Kat continuing to brew up a storm on the beach, things are about to get crazy…