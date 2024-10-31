‘I LOVE THEM’: A ‘DWTS’ pro is caught teary-eyed when his wife receives her first 10 and someone needs to grab the tissues

Dancing With the Stars has had its fair share of couples stem from the show, notably Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy and Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov. Naturally, each professional dancer is their partner’s biggest fan, and the latter couple’s love was on full display during DWTS‘ ‘Halloween Nightmares Night’ on Tuesday (Oct. 29).

For those who are unfamiliar with what antics ensued during the episode, Daniella and her celebrity dance partner, NBA player Dwight Howard, performed their greatest dance to date, earning a score of 28 out of 30 for their Contemporary to “Ring Around the Rosie” by District 78. This is a stark contrast from ‘Disney Night’ last week, where the pair earned a lackluster score of 24 out of 30 for their Tango to “When Can I See You Again?” from Wreck-It Ralph.

Dwight and Daniella’s scores from the rest of Dancing With the Stars season 33 are as follows:

DWTS Premiere — Salsa to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan (22/30)

‘Oscars Night’ — Foxtrot to “City of Stars” by Ryan Gosling (22/30)

‘Soul Train Night’ — Cha Cha to “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire (23/40)

‘Hair Metal Night’ — Paso Doble to “Walk This Way” by Aerosmith (29/40)

‘Dedications Night’ — Rumba to “Shoot for the Stars” by Dwight Howard (29/40)

Additionally, during ‘Halloween Nightmares Night’, Dwight and Daniella earned the first 10 of the season from judge Carrie Ann Inaba, exciting some DWTS fans, but infuriating some others…

Nevertheless, with DWTS fans aside, arguably the most excited to see the 10 paddle was Daniella’s husband, Pasha, who was spotted teary-eyed in the Skybox:

Naturally, fans were practically bursting from the cuteness:

“FREAKING PASHA!!!! 😭😭😭” “The way he started tearing up was so cute” “I love this so much. He’s getting emotional for his wife’s success 🥹❤️👏🏽”

For those who are unfamiliar with Daniella and Pasha, the pair has been dancing together since 2009, when Daniella was 16 years old and Pasha was 22 years old. Together, the two lovebirds have amassed quite a few accolades as a team, becoming seven-time United States 10-Dance Champions and Latin Champions, as well as becoming the first United States duo in 40 years to represent the the country in all four styles of dance — Latin, Ballroom, 10-Dance, and Show Dance — at the world championships.

Daniella and Pasha eventually took their relationship outside of the ballroom, dating for five years before getting married in July of 2014, prior to making their respective Dancing With The Stars debuts in September of 2019.

Years later, it looks like they are more in love than ever before, with Daniella commenting “I love Pash with my whole being 😭😭😭” on the above TikTok video. How sweet is that?

Other DWTS pros and alums got a piece of all the action as well:

Ezra Sosa: “Their love for each other is the realest thing on the show” Ariana Madix: “Love love love them” Kaitlyn Bristowe: “No you guys I got to witness their love in person so many times and I cried watching this moment last night. They are two of the best most pure humans I know. I LOVE THEIR LOVE”

After securing their first 10, will Dwight and Daniella manage to earn a perfect score next time? To see where they go from here, catch brand-new episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 33 Tuesdays — with the exception of Oct. 5 (AKA Election Day) — via ABC or Disney Plus, with next-day streaming via Hulu as well.

