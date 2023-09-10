‘I loved it. Almost to death’: Stephen King found himself fittingly addicted to a Netflix series critics didn’t care for that hit close to home

One of the many benefits of following Stephen King on social media is that you’re never too far away from a film or TV recommendation, but the legendary author is in vehement disagreement with critics and a lot of viewers when it comes to his latest.

Netflix miniseries Painkiller only holds a 49 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 62 percent audience score, but the master of horror couldn’t speak highly enough when he praised it on social media, even if the subject matter hits closer to home than you’d expect from a splashy, stylish, and star-studded streaming series.

Cr. Keri Anderson/Netflix © 2023

PAINKILLER (Netflix): After getting smashed up in 1999, the docs said, "We have this wonderful new drug for pain called OxyContin. You'll like it." Like it? I loved it. Almost to death. I could relate to everything in that series. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 10, 2023

As King alluded to, by his own admission he was using “a lot” of Oxycontin in the late 1990s following the car accident that almost killed him, while in a previous life his wife Tabitha staged an intervention in 1987 after his use of cocaine, Xanax, Valium, NyQuil, beer, tobacco, and marijuana saw him begin the journey to sobriety.

Although Painkiller may be fictionalized to a certain extent, diving deep into the opioid crisis still highlights the general sense of desperation that plagued everyone from the perpetrators to the victims who found their lives changed forever after the unstoppable rise of Oxycontin quickly became an epidemic among huge cross-sections of society.

It may not be Netflix’s best-reviewed original of all-time, but if it’s good enough for Stephen King, then you’d imagine quite a few folks left on the fence as to whether or not they should add it to their watch-list have just had their minds made up by the praise emanating from the literary giant.